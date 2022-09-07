Neology Announces Transportation Authority Alum Carolyn Flowers Joins Board as Newest Non-Executive Director

Flowers is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) certified Director, bringing over four decades of Board membership, public, and private sector experience to Neology



SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, today announced that public and private sector Transportation Authority leader Carolyn Flowers, has joined the Neology Board of Directors.



“Carolyn truly embodies the innovative thinking and problem-solving mindset that we highly value across our teams. She will be pivotal in helping Neology become a world-class smart mobility solutions provider that partners with our customers to help them reduce congestion, improve sustainability, enhance safety, and generate increased revenue,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Chairman and CEO, Neology. “Without a doubt, her extensive experience and diverse perspective will help strengthen our strategic execution.”

Flowers is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) certified Director, and brings more than 40 years of Board membership, public, and private sector experience in the automotive, computer, and transportation industries to Neology.

“The transportation industry is facing many challenges and it must adapt with agility and resilience. Neology provides mobility solutions with technology that will improve the delivery and effectiveness of transportation services,” said Flowers. “Smart technology is the future, and I am thrilled to join the board of Neology to support their vision and goals for growth and expansion of solutions that will transform the industry.”

Carolyn spent nearly 20 years in the public sector at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) with responsibility for overseeing Strategic Planning, Budget Management, Operations and Safety, and Labor Negotiations. For her outstanding contributions, she was named Chief Operating Officer before accepting a new position in 2010 as CEO for the Charlotte Area Transit System, where she spearheaded a $2 billion expansion of the area’s light rail and streetcar system. In 2015, Flowers joined the Obama Administration as a Senior Advisor to the US Department of Transportation. She was subsequently appointed Acting Administrator for the Federal Transit Administration by the President.

After leaving public service, Flowers joined AECOM, a global engineering firm, as Senior Vice President of their North America public transit sector, which generated over $1 billion in annual revenue. In 2019, Flowers became a Managing Partner and Co-owner of InfraStrategies LLC, a consulting firm that provides strategic planning, advisory services, and capital planning guidance to large transit system clients.

“We are delighted to have appointed such an industry-wide thought leader to support our journey of transforming Neology into the leading smart transportation solutions provider globally,” said Dr. Jörg Zirener, Senior Managing Partner, One Equity Partners.

About Neology

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

Neology Media Contact:

Kelly Foster

kelly@johnkellyfoster.com

+1 619-846-8229

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d8464b9-ecfc-4c46-9b92-c43358360cd9