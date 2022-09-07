Aware’s Award-Winning Fraud-Prevention Solution Knomi® to be On Hand at 2022 America Digital Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, is bringing its award-winning mobile authentication platform, Knomi®, to the 7th America Digital Latin American Congress of Business and Technology conference, taking place from September 7-8 in Santiago, Chile.



In recent years, Latin America has been transforming their financial services sector faster than anywhere else across the globe, driving a sharp corresponding uptick in fraud attempts. It is estimated that up to 20% of accounts are opened fraudulently in Latin America. Knomi is already deployed in several of the largest banks in Brazil and Mexico and currently protects more than 55 million users with its top-of-the-line passwordless authentication capability. Knomi combats destructive scams through facial and speaker recognition with industry-leading liveness detection. This enables financial services providers with a user-friendly, fraud-resistant mobile solution for financial onboarding and customer account access.

“It’s estimated that two-thirds of all consumers prefer biometric authentication in place of passwords for all of their accounts,” said Alessandro Chiarini, Aware’s senior vice president of enterprise authentication. “With Aware’s Knomi, banks and fintechs have a true alternative to the password; one that can provide highly secure, convenient and scalable biometric authentication already servicing tens of millions of residents across Latin America.”

The Knomi mobile biometric authentication platform uses mobile devices and browsers to provide a trusted registration process and authenticate financial customers safely, securely and conveniently. With industry-leading face and speaker recognition, passive liveness detection, and flexible device-, server-, and browser-based options, Knomi is a secure, convenient customer onboarding and authentication platform for virtually any use case.

Aware will be hosting live demonstrations of the Knomi platform in booth A11 at the Espacio Riesco Convention Center on September 7 and 8. Interested America Digital visitors to booth A11 will also have the opportunity for an exclusive sneak peek of Aware’s latest innovations coming to market soon.

To learn more about Knomi, visit Aware’s website or request a private demonstration.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

