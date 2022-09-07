Wealth Management CEO Charges That Average Investor Returns Are Well Under Long-Term Market Performance

MANASSAS, Va., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A much sought-after financial advisor, CEO of Rosenthal Wealth Management Group (RWMG) Larry Rosenthal, charges that the average investor underperforms the market* over the long term due to three key financial oversights.

According to Rosenthal, investors often fail to:

1. Understand risk protection

2. Stay invested during market volatility

3. Buy when markets are low

"These are just the biggest reasons why returns on investments (ROI) aren't higher. There are several more common pitfalls that must be avoided, such as failure to set proper tax allocation, failure to carry out proper estate planning and not compensating for individual risk management tolerances, that also play a role in ROI. Further, because of current inflation pressures, it is now even more important that investments be carefully managed to maximize yield. Investors need to make sure that they are acting on the most current and accurate market analysis to guide their financial decisions," Rosenthal said.

Toward that end, Rosenthal provides interested persons complimentary access to webinars that deliver updated news on the current economic and stock market environment as it relates to personal financial planning. The next RWMG webinar is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2022. Interested persons can get access to this seminar by visiting RosenthalWealthManagement.com

"RWMG has always acted as a financial educational hub and a touchstone for reliable financial/estate planning. RWMG can help investors identify blind spots in dealing with estate planning and show interested persons how to cut through the fluff and learn about the economy and how it affects their investment strategies and recession possibilities. They need to more fully understand why the average investor gets returns well under market performance," Rosenthal says.

Rosenthal has appeared regularly on Fox Business News and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, CNNMoney, U.S. News and World Report, CNBC's The Nightly Business Report, The Washington Post, USA Today, Money, Bloomberg, The Chicago Tribune, The Fiscal Times, Kiplinger's Retirement Report, Consumer Report's Money Advisor, The Washington Times, Financial Planning, Financial Advisor and others.

Rosenthal has been providing financial counseling for about three decades. He is based out of the D.C. Metro area but serves clients nationwide.

Rosenthal is also the national radio show host of "Making Money Sense." The show has aired every Saturday morning on DC's WAVA from 9:00-10:00 a.m. for nearly two decades. The national show is simulcast via satellite on SiriusXM channel 131.

Investment Adviser Representative(s) offering Securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a Broker/ Dealer & Registered investment Adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity. RWMG is headquartered at 9265 Corporate Circle, Manassas, Va. 20110.

Rosenthal Wealth Management Group is not a subsidiary of nor controlled by Cetera.

*JPMorgan Guide to the market. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. For a comprehensive review or your personal situation, always consult with a tax or legal advisor. Neither Cetera Advisor Networks LLC nor any of its representatives may give legal or tax advice.

