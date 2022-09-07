Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. to Attend the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SEATTLE, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced today that Kyle Guse, General Counsel & Chief Financial Officer will attend the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held on September 12 – 14, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace.

Mr. Guse will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19.

