FlavorCloud Ranks No. 251 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

SEATTLE, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed that FlavorCloud is No. 251 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Rathna Sharad, FlavorCloud CEO and Founder, comments: "I am ecstatic about FlavorCloud making the Inc. 5000 list at number 251—absolutely honored to be recognized amongst such august company.

It's been a very exciting time building and scaling FlavorCloud over the last few years as we continue to innovate and lead the way in a fast-paced, growing, and fluid cross-border e-commerce space. I am very proud of what my amazing and passionate team has achieved so far and await all that is ahead of us!"

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. The top 500 companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

FlavorCloud also ranked number 8 in Washington, Seattle, and number 13 in logistics companies in the U.S. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

FlavorCloud's mission is to make the complex business of international shipping easy, affordable, and friction-free to anywhere in the world. FlavorCloud is a data-rich, AI-optimized solution with dynamic pricing and routing via the world's largest cross-border carrier network, that also automates and simplifies global trade compliance and customs clearance to reach end consumers in any country.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

