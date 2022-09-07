Concordance Names Clinton 'Lee' Holmes as Chief Administrative Officer

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concordance, a CARF accredited, non-profit re-entry program headquartered in St. Louis, announced today that Clinton "Lee" Holmes has joined Concordance as Chief Administrative Officer. He will report to Danny Ludeman, Concordance Chairman & CEO.

In his role at Concordance, Mr. Holmes will be responsible for executing administrative oversight for several departments across the organization including finance, human resources, information technology, and facilities. He will also oversee the implementation of organizational policies across administrative and participant service departments.

"Having worked as an employment partner with Concordance for two and a half years, I got to see first-hand how they impacted the lives of justice-involved individuals and personally experience the passion and caring their team members exhibited while interacting with Concordance participants," said Mr. Holmes. "This experience has impacted me significantly, to such a degree that I am proud to have joined this inspiring organization and work alongside the Concordance team members and participants that I have gotten to know!"

Mr. Holmes joins Concordance from Triad Manufacturing, having served as their Human Resources Manager. As Human Resources Manager, he led all aspects of human resources, including benefits, recruiting, training, strategy management, worker's compensation, 401K, and the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). He also served on Concordance's Employer Advisory Council where he provided valuable insight on trends in the talent market and how they could impact the Concordance Employment Agency. Before joining Triad Manufacturing, Mr. Holmes was the Chief Operating Officer of NVision IT where he managed navigating business relationships within the government contracting sector.

"Through Concordance's partnership with Triad Manufacturing as a hiring partner and by serving on the Concordance Employer Advisory Council, Lee's passion for our mission and the well-being of our participants was obvious," said Ludeman. "As Chief Administrative Officer, Lee's role will be critical to our organization as we expand the Concordance Re-Entry Model nationally to 11 new cities in the next five years. And I am honored that he is joining us on this journey."

With over 20 years of experience in HR, Finance, and IT, Mr. Holmes has vast expertise in financial reporting, banking relations, corporate and legal oversight, risk mitigation, employee relations, safety management, recruiting, benefits, regulatory compliance, and business development. Mr. Holmes is a retired Major with the United States Army Reserve and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, with an Accounting minor, from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.

About Concordance

Concordance is a CARF-accredited nonprofit that offers holistic, and evidence-informed services to individuals returning to their community from prison. Founded in 2015 by Danny Ludeman, former CEO of Wells Fargo Advisors, Concordance has lowered the rate of reincarceration by 56 percent among its participants who have released from prison in the last three years. The nonprofit works with individuals in three primary areas: behavioral health and wellness; education and employment; and community and life skills. Concordance is committed to healing individuals, reuniting families, transforming communities, achieving racial equity, and advancing the field of re-entry services. Headquartered in St. Louis, Concordance is working toward national expansion, with plans to bring its re-entry model to 11 additional cities nationwide over the next five years. For more information, visit https://concordance.org. Resources for news media including fact sheets, photos, and videos are available at https://concordance.org/media-kit.

