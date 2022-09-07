Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for Progress360

Innovators from Amazon, Google, H&R Block, Microsoft, Panera, SAP, VMware and more will share the winning strategies that help move their businesses forward



BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced the speaker lineup for Progress360, taking place September 11-14, 2022 at the Westin Boston Seaport District. Designed to empower people with the information, products and personal connections they need to conquer today’s business challenges and build for tomorrow, the hybrid event, combining DevReach, ChefConf and the Progress360 Executive Forum, will address the biggest challenges faced by developers, DevOps, IT and information security professionals today.

Featured Speakers

The three-day event’s featured speakers include an array of Progress executives and industry innovators speaking on topics ranging from the latest trends in .NET and JavaScript development, to policy-as-code practices, to leading an empowered workforce. Speakers include:

Billy Hollis, celebrated software designer, developer and author

Heather E. McGowan, internationally known speaker, writer and advisor

Henrich Snajder, Information Security Manager, Orange

Katie Canty, Vice President, Café Systems, Panera Bread

Ravi Shrivastava, Managing Director, S&P Global Market Intelligence



Attendees will also hear from Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitiaB.org who will co-host an inspiring CSR celebration honoring women in tech.

DevReach

With its world-class speaker lineup and in-depth technical sessions, DevReach has earned the loyalty of developers across the world. This year, as part of Progress360, attendees will be treated to 40+ technical sessions covering the latest innovations in web, mobile and desktop development, accessibility & design and more. Presenters include esteemed industry influencers and business leaders including:

Adedwale Akinfaderin, Data Scientist, Amazon

Jake Albaugh, Developer Advocate, Figma

Emma Twerksy, Developer Relations Engineer, Google

Veronika Kolesnikova, Senior Software Engineer, Liberty Mutual

Maddy Montaquila, Program Manager, .NET MAUI, Microsoft

Layla Porter, Live Coder, Microsoft MVP, GitHub Star, VMware

Julie Lerman, Software Coach, Pluralsight Author, .NET & DDD



In addition, on Sunday, September 11, DevReach will host pre-conference workshops on the topics of .NET MAUI and Accessibility, as well as a .NET workshop with the #WomenOfDotNet.

ChefConf

ChefConf continues the trend of providing conference topics, speakers and keynotes dedicated to DevSecOps and issues that are important to empower, grow and innovate. The virtual event will bring together the Chef community and DevOps professionals from leading organizations worldwide to dive into the latest innovations in DevOps and DevSecOps practices and the Progress® Chef® portfolio. Scheduled sessions will highlight lessons learned managing the DevSecOps complexity, cloud security, the coded approach and more, delivered by industry luminaries including:

Ori Mankali, VP R&D, Akeyless

Konrad Schieban, Infrastructure Cloud Consultant, Google

Brittany Woods, Manager, Server Automation, H&R Block

Andy Dufour, Former DevOps Sherpa Reborn as O11y Savant, Honeycomb

Aaron Lippold, Chief Architect | Inventor MITRE SAF, MITRE

Seth Lippman, Senior Manager, Software Development, Oracle

Jay Thoden van Velzen, Head of Network & Security Operations, Multi Cloud, SAP

Chris Todd, VP Engineering and Co-Founder, Tap Here! Technology

Thomas Heinen, Cloud Consultant & IT Speedrunner, tecRacer



“In just a few days, over a thousand developers and digital leaders will come together to showcase what happens when the most strategic, creative and technical minds gather to learn from and be inspired by one another,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “This year’s can’t-miss program features an unprecedented collection of speakers who are delivering true transformation through digital experience, infrastructure management and operations, application development, DevSecOps and more. I’m very much looking forward to it.”

For more information about Progress360 and to register today, go to www.progress.com/progress360.

