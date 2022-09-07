HotelHub Adds Significant Hotel Content and Rates to Hotel Booking Platform With Priceline Agreement

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelHub (www.hotelhub.com), the leading hotel technology provider for business travel management companies (TMCs) and their corporate customers, has announced an agreement with Priceline's strategic partnership business unit to provide connectivity to supply from across Priceline's parent company, Booking Holdings, the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, including properties from Priceline, Booking.com and Agoda.

The HotelHub agency platform and online booking solution already aggregates content from approximately two million properties via multiple global distribution systems (GDS) and non-GDS sources. This new partnership will enhance HotelHub's content and pricing options significantly as it gives TMCs using the platform access to pay now and pay later rates from all of the Booking Holdings' brands. HotelHub customers will gain access to both B2C and B2B rates, when applicable.

Additionally, the partnership will position the HotelHub platform as the booking tool of choice for small-to-medium enterprise (SME) sized TMCs, giving them access to extensive hotel content and rates via a white label HotelHub booking platform powered by Priceline. This new SME TMC booking solution is currently in development and slated to launch later this year.

Eric Meierhans, Chief Commercial Officer, HotelHub commented: "This new Priceline implementation is a significant development for HotelHub as it gives our existing TMC customers even more choice of hotel content, competitive rates and booking channels. Furthermore, this will provide the SME TMC market the option to have access to a rich plug and play HotelHub booking portal they can then choose to upgrade to unleash the more advanced functionalities of HotelHub."

Laura Wittig, Director, Global Partnerships, Priceline Partner Network said: "We are proud to partner with HotelHub to provide connectivity to hotel inventory across our parent company's family of brands. This partnership will enable us to build a foundation to service global TMCs by providing them with cutting edge technology via our API, market leading supply and highly competitive pricing. It will also enable us to meet our goal to become a 'one-stop-shop' to SME corporate agencies globally - providing them with access to Bookings Holdings' wide supply via market-ready tools, and offering their clients a seamless experience, with a globally competitive product and commission structure."

About HotelHub: HotelHub is the flagship product of Travel Centric Technology Ltd, a leading travel technology service provider. Formed in 2008,the company's mission is to provide the TMC market with simple, secure, seamless hotel technology to meet their travel sourcing requirements. HotelHub's smart tech delivers unparalleled efficiencies, choice and automation of corporate hotel bookings. With some of the leading global TMCs as clients, over 75,000 room-night bookings go through the HotelHub platform on a daily basis. HotelHub employs over 200 staff based a their headquarters in London and regional offices in Paris, Bengaluru and Goa. For more information about HotelHub, please visit www.hotelhub.com

