Landing a Job at UPS Just Got Easier as the Company Begins Recruiting 100,000+ Seasonal Workers

ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced today it will hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holiday rush. Its streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. And nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

After achieving superior on-time performance during last year’s peak holiday season – topping its two major competitors for a third consecutive year – the company is again gearing up to meet customer needs.

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers – by offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country. Permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early.

“We have made our hiring process as simple and easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

And seasonal opportunities are a proven pathway to a career at UPS – nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays. UPS creates jobs that pay industry-leading wages and benefits, and rewards people who stay. A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits.

“I love my job – serving your community, getting to know your city and the people,” said San Diego full-time driver Rene Aranda, who started as a seasonal driver helper in 2018. “UPS offers a great opportunity to grow and live a more comfortable life than other companies.”

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible employees have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 (lifetime maximum) for college tuition and expenses. Part-time seasonal employees are even eligible for pro-rated reimbursement the day they are hired. And in 2021, UPS invested $30 million in education assistance programs for its employees because the company believes in investing in its people.

Applicants should apply at upsjobs.com . If you are a UPS employee, you can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs .

Video b-roll is available here .