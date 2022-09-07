Overwhelmed Mental Health Care Workers Demonstrate Need for New Ways to Provide Care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An ongoing strike by mental health workers, coupled with state laws that mandate urgent responses to mental health issues, highlight the need for expanded resources for mental health care such as the assessment, diagnosis and treatment services provided by ADHD Online.

Recent events in California highlight a looming national problem. A new state law, passed in 2021, mandates that mental health providers respond quickly to requests for mental health care - including offering appointments within 10 business days. Psychologists, therapists and other mental health professionals say they are stretched too thinly, prompting the strike.

Those resource constraints force routine procedures like ADHD assessments to be treated as low priority, creating months-long wait times for assessments. Strikes by mental health push out ADHD assessment appointments even further, past 12 months in most cases, according to ADHD Online. And that places tremendous stress on individuals and families.

"Because ADHD assessments are not considered urgent, a family member may be waiting far too long to get answers and start living a better life," said Zachariah Booker, CEO and co-founder of ADHD Online. "If you've had that experience, you know that you can't get answers quickly enough."

ADHD Online, founded in 2018, alleviates the burden on traditional mental health services through its system of HIPAA-secured, online ADHD assessments that connect people with licensed, doctoral-level psychologists who can perform ADHD assessments within three to five days.

ADHD Online's certified assessments and any resulting diagnoses can be taken to patients' own primary care providers for treatment, or the patient can use ADHD Online's network of providers for ongoing treatment. In select states, ADHD Online also offers streamlined teletherapy appointments with master-level clinicians over HIPAA-compliant Zoom accounts.

"We know that the mental health care system is overburdened and that people need better ways to get the care they need," Booker said. "Our mission is to ensure that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessments regardless of who and where they are, and we have built a team of licensed professionals who are passionate about providing that care."

ADHD Online is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with certified results from licensed psychologists. After diagnosis, ADHD Online providers and patients develop an ADHD treatment plan which may include medication and therapy, but the company does not advocate for treating all patients with medication and has no relationships with pharmaceutical companies.

For any patients beginning medication, ADHD Online requires an initial 30-day follow-up visit and repeated 90-day follow-ups if the patient is stable on their medications. Patients also provide their vital signs to ADHD Online throughout their care.

