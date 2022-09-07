OKYO Pharma Limited: Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative approach to dry eye care and ocular pain, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

The result of the poll, including the proxy voting, is as follows:

For Against Discretion Withheld For + Discretion Resolution Description Votes % Votes

Cast Votes % Votes

Cast Votes % Votes

Cast Votes Total

Votes Cast

(excl.

Votes

Withheld) Votes % Votes

Cast RES:001 REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 560,824,152 99.99852% 325 0.00006% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,832,152 99.99994 % RES:002 REMUNERATION REPORT 560,789,302 99.99252% 33,975 0.00606% 8,000 0.00143% 4,200 560,831,277 560,797,302 99.99394 % RES:003 RE-ELECT

MR W SIMON 560,823,652 99.99843% 825 0.00015% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,831,652 99.99985 % RES:004 RE-ELECT

DR.G S. JACOB 560,823,652 99.99843% 825 0.00015% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,831,652 99.99985 % RES:005 RE-ELECT MR J BRANCACCIO 560,823,652 99.99843% 825 0.00015% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,831,652 99.99985 % RES:006 RE-ELECT

MR G CERRONE 560,812,452 99.99643% 12,025 0.00214% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,820,452 99.99786 % RES:007 RE-ELECT

MR.B DENOYER 560,812,952 99.99673% 10,325 0.00184% 8,000 0.00143% 4,200 560,831,277 560,820,952 99.99816 % RES:008 APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS 560,823,652 99.99843% 825 0.00015% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,831,652 99.99985 % RES:009 DIRECTORS TO ALLOT SHARES 560,822,952 99.99852% 325 0.00006% 8,000 0.00143% 4,200 560,831,277 560,830,952 99.99994 % RES:010 PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 560,789,802 99.99260% 33,475 0.00597% 8,000 0.00143% 4,200 560,831,277 560,797,802 99.99403 %



Further information on votes:

As at 17 August 2022, there were 1,415,040,468 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per ordinary share. Any vote withheld is not a vote in law and so has not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against any Resolution.

The resolutions were all passed on a poll, with votes cast in accordance with proxy voting instructions submitted to the Company by the relevant deadline, together with those cast at the AGM itself, and will be available on the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The result of poll and proxy voting will also be available on the Company's website, www.okyopharma.com.

Enquiries: OKYO Pharma Limited Gary S. Jacob,

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 7495 2379 Gabriele Cerrone,

Non-Executive Chairman Optiva Securities Limited (Broker)

Robert Emmet Tel: +44 (0)20 3981 4173







