The Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market is expected to grow by $ 987.72 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734231/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive needle roller bearing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surging demand for internal combustion engine vehicles, the development of electric vehicles, and rising stringency of automotive noise, vibration, and harshness standards.

The automotive needle roller bearing market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive needle roller bearing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of low-noise thrust needle roller bearings as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive needle roller bearing market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of active magnetic bearings and the rising average operational life of vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive needle roller bearing market covers the following areas:

• Automotive needle roller bearing market sizing

• Automotive needle roller bearing market forecast

• Automotive needle roller bearing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive needle roller bearing market vendors that include AB SKF, AST Bearings, bmibearings.com, C and U Group, Genuine Parts Co., Grupo NBI, INF Bearing Inc., JTEKT Corp., KG BEARING INDIA, LELI Srl, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., NOSE SEIKO CO. LTD, NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., San Yun Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Suzhou Bearing Factory Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Xizhu Cage Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive needle roller bearing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734231/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________