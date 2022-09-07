Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market to Garner around USD 12 Billion by 2031 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~6% during 2022-2031; Market to Grow on Back of Rising Adoption of Semiconductor IPs-Kenneth Research

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on the “ Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market ” for the forecast period, i.e.,2022-2031 which includes the following factors:

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Size:

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is predicted to gather around USD 12 billion in revenue by 2031 and to grow with a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period. The market expansion can be ascribed to the growing use of semiconductors (IP) in consumer electronics such as television, smartphones, wearable gadgets, and other items. For instance, in 2021, there were around 540 million televisions sold worldwide. Owing to the growing consumer demand for better and more sophisticated smartphones and devices, there is an increased need for semiconductor IPs. By 2023, the wearable market is predicted to ship close to 500 million units, an increase of over 80% over the shipments recorded in 2020.

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific region acquires a significant share of the revenue

The processor IP segment to influence the revenue graph

Automotive segment retains prominent in the end-user segmentation

Growing Number of Smart Phone and Internet Users to Fuel Market Expansion

The industry’s expansion is being accelerated by the extensive use of multicore technology in consumer gadgets. Dual-core or quad-core CPUs seen in smartphones, laptops, and tablets require extremely effective SIPs to deliver efficient operations. In accordance with this, the market is expanding as a result of the growing need for contemporary system-on-chip (SOC) designs as well as the incorporation of linked devices with the Internet of Things (IoT).

By 2022, there are around 6.65 billion smartphone users worldwide or 85% of the world’s population. In total, 8 billion people worldwide, or roughly 92% of the world’s population own smart and feature phones. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising number of mobile phone and smartphone users.

In addition to this, the growing number of internet users further drives the demand for SIP applications. Around 5.2 billion people or 70% of the global total regularly use the internet through various gadgets in 2022. According to trends, the internet penetration rate is increasing at a 5% annual rate, which translates to over 197 million additional users joining the network every year.

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: Regional Overview

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Region.

Growing Demand for Semiconductors and Rising Consumer Electronics Demand to Drive the Market in the Asia Pacific Region

On account of the rising demand for semiconductors from nations like China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, the market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to expand significantly during the forecast period. Approximately, 88% of the world’s foundry market is shared by Taiwan, China, and South Korea. In addition, it is anticipated that rising consumer electronics demand, particularly for smartphones, can significantly increase the need for semiconductor intellectual property (IP) in the future years. China is the world’s biggest producer of electronics. By 2026, China’s consumer electronic industry is anticipated to produce close to 2,000 million units. Additionally, on account of its population size, and almost 64% market penetration, China has the highest number of physical smartphone users, with 920.5 million users in 2022. The rising number of smartphone users increases the demand for SIP applications which further raises the growth of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market in the region.

Presence of Large Semiconductor Businesses and Expanding Semiconductor Company Sales to Boost the North American Market

Semiconductors are essential parts of modern equipment and the market is very cut-throat. USD 118 billion were spent on semiconductor sales in 2021 in the United States. Overwhelming positions are held by American businesses throughout the whole semiconductor value chain. The vast majority of U.S. Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) are produced by businesses like Intel, Texas Instruments, ADI, and Micron. Additionally, fabless businesses that specialize in chip design are well represented in the U.S. Moreover, with slightly more than half of all sales in 2021 going to American-based Integrated Circuit (IC) businesses, the United States ruled the global industry. Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) and fabless firms with U.S. headquarters held roughly 48 and 69 percent of the world’s IC market, accordingly.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecasts future opportunities in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, Segmentation by Design IP

Processor IP

Memory IP

Interface IP

Other IPs

It is predicted that the processor IP segment to keep the lion’s share during the forecast period. Mobile data applications are rapidly advancing. The complexity of infrastructure, baseband, and application processing technology has increased as a result of these developments. Processor IPs are in great demand to address these problems, which is accelerating the growth of the segment. The central processing unit (CPU), is one of the most popular processor types. Among the many uses for this industry are smart devices (mobile and tablets), automobiles, desktops, and peripherals. Approximately, 64.5% of x86 computer processor or CPU tests in the second quarter of 2022 were performed on Intel processors, up from the lower percentage seen in the first two quarters of 2021, while more than 36% were performed on AMD processors. In the second quarter of 2022, Intel accounted for roughly 74.5%of the benchmark results for laptop CPU tests, making it apparent that this segment is all about laptop CPUs. The increase in the CPU tests drives the growth of the segment.

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Segmentation by End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Telecom

Others

The automotive segment is predicted to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period. To meet the need for additional features in next-generation automobiles, the number and complexity of automotive SoCs and control systems are significantly increasing. SIPs are applied in cutting-edge touch screen capabilities, speech recognition, and graphical user interphase. Electrical control systems help in driving and stopping the vehicle in addition to driver interactions. It was estimated that about 32 million driverless cars were produced in 2019, and that is projected to rise to about 53.5 million units by 2024. Increasing production of autonomous vehicles and cutting-edge features in automobiles raises the demand for semiconductor intellectual property (IP) applications.

Global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is also classified based on IP source and IP core.

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, Segmentation by IP Source

Royalty

Licensing

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, Segmentation by IP Core

Hard IP

Soft IP

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Arm Limited, Synopsys, Inc., Imagination Technologies, CEVA, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, Rambus.com., eMemory Technology Inc., and VeriSilicon and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market

In May 2021, new low-power IP for PCI Express 5.0 specification on TSMC N5 process technology with a long reach and ultralow power consumption has been made instantly available by Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

In July 2020, in order to better concentrate on its core semiconductor IP business, Arm Limited announced that it would transfer its two IoT Services Group (ISG) businesses, IoT Platform, and Treasure Data to new organizations that would be owned and run by SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliates.

