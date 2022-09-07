Golden Matrix Reports Third Quarter Financial Results With Record Revenues of $9.1 Million and 16th Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) (“GMGI” or the “Company”), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

2022 Q3 (Q3) revenues of $9,101,541**; an increase of 180% on revenues of $3,251,354 in the like year-ago quarter.

Q3 net income attributable to GMGI of $628,332, versus $484,613 in the like year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $26,461,389** in the first nine months of this fiscal year, an increase of 237% on revenues of $7,842,271 in the comparable year-ago period.

Net income attributable to GMGI of $1,564,695 in the first nine months of this fiscal year, versus $664,757 in the comparable year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents of $15,869,660** and total assets of $33,385,620** as of July 31, 2022.

Total liabilities as of July 31, 2022 of $3,697,086** including $3,604,599** of current liabilities; and $92,487** of non-current liabilities.

GMGI shareholders’ equity of $26,753,460, up from $18,928,109 on October 31, 2021.

Current game operations and registered user numbers of 645 and 6.8 million, respectively, in business-to-business (B2B) traditional business.

Business-to-consumer (B2C) segment – RKingsCompetitions Ltd. (RKings), which GMGI owns 80% of – now has over 229,000 registered users.

** The revenues, cash-on-hand, total assets, and total liabilities (including both current and non-current) referenced in this press release include the 20% minority interest in RKings. More detailed information on minority interest factors can be found in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today.

The Company also noted it has recorded 16 consecutive quarters of profitability.

Revenue contributions in Q3 from GMGI’s B2B and B2C segments were $4,256,372 and $4,845,169, respectively. Total revenues during the quarter ended July 31, 2021 of $3,251,354 were generated by the B2B segment. There were no contributions from the (RKings) B2C segment during the quarter ended July 31, 2021, as GMGI had not acquired an 80 percent controlling ownership interest in RKings until the beginning of the current fiscal year.

The increase of general and administrative expenses – to $1,453,776 in Q3 from $340,903 during the quarter ended July 31, 2021 - was due primarily to $832,901 of G&A expenses relating to RKings during the quarter.

“Our ability to generate increasing revenues with quarter-after-quarter of profitability attests to the strengths of our B2B and B2C platforms,” said Golden Matrix CEO, Anthony Brian Goodman, who continued “Because of the highly competitive nature of our industry, we are continually upgrading our systems and gaming content offerings to support the needs of our millions of participants. The GMX-Ag (aggregate) platform, which provides numerous features to benefit both operators and their players, continues to gain traction, even outside our traditional markets.

“Additionally, on the B2B side, we provide our operators with the marketing tools they need to strengthen their customer acquisition and retention. With respect to the B2C segment, we have improved functionality and responsiveness of the RKingsCompetitions.com website and expanded its marketing efforts from Northern Ireland to encompass the UK as its customer reach.”

Mr. Goodman noted that “the Company’s strong cash position and asset-to-liability ratio of 9:1 as of July 31, 2022, has enabled us to actively pursue expansion plans for both divisions. We are anticipating introducing the RKings Tournament Platform soon, as well as a B2C casino platform, in Mexico. We believe new market penetration is critical to accelerate our overall growth, and success in Mexico – with its compelling B2C options for players – and believe these efforts can lead to significant expansion for GMGI throughout the Latin American market and beyond.”

Mr. Goodman concluded, “We continue to evaluate strategic opportunities in both the B2B and B2C spaces and plan to pursue acquisitions that are suitable and expected to be accretive to earnings.”

For additional information on Golden Matrix’s financial performance, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022 which has been filed with the SEC today and is available at www.sec.gov.

A summary of the Company's performance and highlights can be found at www.goldenmatrix.com/highlights.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The Company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. As a result of its 80 percent controlling ownership interest in UK-based RKings Competitions Ltd., Golden Matrix also generates revenues from RKings’ scalable B2C tournament platform.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

About RKings

Based in Northern Ireland, RKings Competitions Ltd. is a prize competition business offering customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom paid for entry, and free entry, routes to enter prize competitions in order to win a range of consumer products as prizes. Customers can access competitions via iOS or Android apps as well as online where they can win prizes ranging from super cars through to luxury holidays.

The competitions are currently open only to residents of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as “estimate,” “expects,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “forecast,” “likely,” “will,” “target” or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to obtain additional gaming licenses; the ability of the Company to manage growth; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions and the available funding for such acquisitions; disruptions caused by acquisitions; dilution caused by fund raising, the conversion of outstanding preferred stock and/or acquisitions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company’s expectations for future growth, revenues, and profitability; the Company’s expectations regarding future plans and timing thereof; the Company’s reliance on its management; the fact that the Company’s chief executive officer has voting control over the Company; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns, recessions, increases in interest rates and inflation, and market conditions, decreases in discretionary spending and therefore demand for our products, and increases in the cost of capital, related thereto, among other affects thereof, on the Company’s operations and prospects; the Company's ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of the Company to compete in its market; the Company’s lack of effective internal controls; dilution caused by efforts to obtain additional financing; the effect of current and future regulation, the Company’s ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations and changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which the Company's programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Transition Report on Form 10-K for the nine month transition period ended October 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. These reports are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Connect with us:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/GMGI_Group

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/



Golden Matrix Group

Contact: Scott Yan

info@goldenmatrix.com

Golden Matrix Group, Inc and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of As of July 31, October 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $15,869,660 $16,797,656 Accounts receivable, net 1,929,653 1,762,725 Accounts receivable – related parties 659,515 1,306,896 Prepaid expenses 202,779 114,426 Short-term deposit 57,385 61,799 Inventory, prizes 1,191,102 - Total current assets $19,910,094 $20,043,502 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 81,783 - Intangible assets 2,486,005 135,263 Operating lease right-of-use assets 188,914 280,183 Goodwill 10,718,824 - Total non-current assets 13,475,526 415,446 Total assets $33,385,620 $20,458,948 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $1,622,694 $1,074,786 Accounts payable-related party 100,541 105,062 Accrued income tax liability 243,989 - Deferred revenues 212,636 - Deferred tax liability 4,657 - Accrued interest 123 123 Customer deposit 100,925 68,635 Contingent liability 1,218,027 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 101,007 100,209 Total current liabilities 3,604,599 1,348,815 Non-current liabilities: Non-current portion of operating lease liability 92,487 182,024 Total non-current liabilities 92,487 182,024 Total liabilities $3,697,086 $1,530,839 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized - - Preferred stock, Series B: $0.00001 par value, 1,000 shares designated, 1,000 and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock: $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 and 40,000,000 shares authorized; 28,182,575 and 27,231,401 shares issued and outstanding respectively $282 $272 Additional paid-in capital 49,722,074 43,354,366 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -108,782 -1,720 Accumulated deficit -22,860,114 -24,424,809 Total shareholders’ equity of GMGI 26,753,460 18,928,109 Noncontrolling interests 2,935,074 - Total equity 29,688,534 18,928,109 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $33,385,620 $20,458,948





Golden Matrix Group, Inc and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $8,885,206 $2,694,611 $25,800,234 $6,000,365 Revenues-related party 216,335 556,743 661,155 1,841,906 Total revenues 9,101,541 3,251,354 26,461,389 7,842,271 Cost of goods sold -6,620,517 -2,043,593 -19,415,700 -4,491,520 Gross profit 2,481,024 1,207,761 7,045,689 3,350,751 Costs and expenses: G&A expense 1,453,776 340,903 4,133,368 820,254 G&A expense- related party 195,710 224,266 534,910 1,524,208 Professional fees 101,656 63,770 463,625 206,132 Research and development expense 570 68,046 21,982 118,151 Total operating expenses 1,751,712 696,985 5,153,885 2,668,745 Income from operations 729,312 510,776 1,891,804 682,006 Other income (expense): Interest expense - - - -955 Interest earned 793 46 1776 127 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 28,495 -26,209 227,324 -16,421 Total other income (expense) 29,288 -26,163 229,100 -17,249 Net income before tax 758,600 484,613 2,120,904 664,757 Provision for income taxes 78,951 - 326,135 - Net income 679,649 484,613 1,794,769 664,757 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 51,317 - 230,074 - Net income attributable to GMGI $628,332 $484,613 $1,564,695 $664,757 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 28,149,967 23,404,205 27,994,628 22,615,734 Diluted 36,558,151 34,741,973 35,876,734 33,844,975 Net income per ordinary share attributable to GMGI: Basic $0.02 $0.02 $0.06 $0.03 Diluted $0.02 $0.01 $0.04 $0.02 Statement of Comprehensive Income: Net income $679,649 $484,613 $1,794,769 $664,757 Foreign currency translation adjustments -53,881 -2,997 -107,062 -2,219 Comprehensive income 625,768 481,616 1,687,707 662,538 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 51,317 - 230,074 - Comprehensive income attributable to GMGI $574,451 $481,616 $1,457,633 $662,538















