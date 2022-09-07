President of TC Transcontinental Printing Brian Reid Retires after Outstanding 41 years with the Company

English French

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces the retirement of Brian Reid, President of TC Transcontinental Printing, following an outstanding career of 41 years with the company. He will be leaving his position October 30 and staying on until the end of January 2023 to facilitate the transition. Effective October 31, Senior Vice Presidents Nick Cannon, Patrick Brayley and Pierre Deslongchamps will take on expanded roles, reporting to Peter Brues, President and Chief Executive Officer.



“It has been a great ride, more than 40 amazing years at TC Transcontinental. I leave with confidence in the future of the Printing Sector, a solid business with long-standing customers, large and small, and a highly talented, engaged and experienced team”, said Brian Reid, President, TC Transcontinental Printing. “I am grateful to our employees who, day in and day out, through their relentless work, make a difference for TC Transcontinental and its customers. It has been a privilege to be part of such a great company during all these years, and I thank our customers, the Board of Directors and the Marcoux family for their confidence.”

“I have known Brian since I joined the Board in 2018 and have had the opportunity to work closely with him. We could not have had a stronger ambassador of our values,” said Peter Brues, President and CEO. “I appreciate the strong relationships he has created with his coworkers and his commitment to their success. His focus on customers and participation in creating the most efficient printing platform in Canada have been vital in making TC what it is today. I am grateful to Brian for leaving the Printing Sector in excellent shape, with a strong team positioned for success.”

“Brian's team spirit, humility and respect for others have made him a great leader”, said Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of Directors. “I thank Brian, on behalf of my family and the Board of Directors, for all his exceptional accomplishments, and above all, for having shared his talent and passion for his craft and our industry for more than 40 years. I wish him the best in this new phase of his life. I congratulate Nick, Patrick and Pierre, I have every confidence in their ability to thrive in their new roles.”

A remarkable career

Brian Reid joined RBW Graphics in Owen Sound, Ontario, in 1982. In 1992, TC Transcontinental acquired this printing plant, and over the years he rose to the position of Sector President, making his mark as an executive with strong values. He contributed to the company’s growth and profitability through his leadership, tenacity and rigor, building a successful track record and earning everyone’s respect. Between 2007 and 2010, he played a key role in the decision to invest in a state-of-the-art printing platform, and in the consolidation of the Canadian printing market. In 2010, he was named “Canada's Most Influential Printer” by PrintAction magazine. As of 2014, with TC Transcontinental’s entry into flexible packaging, he took on the dual role of President of TC Transcontinental Printing and TC Transcontinental Packaging, and contributed to the growth of the new sector, notably with the acquisition of Coveris Americas in 2018. In 2019, as the Packaging Sector required a dedicated leader, he passed the torch to Thomas Morin, President, TC Transcontinental Packaging and, until today, continued to assume the presidency of TC Transcontinental Printing.

