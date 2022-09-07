Nutraceutical Excipients Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 4.8 Billion by 2028, According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotechnology advancements that give excipients new capabilities and a wide range of uses in the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries are driving the global market. However, the decrease in the returns on R&D investments, high clinical trials, and registration restrain the market growth. Along with increasing government initiatives and awareness campaigns, the increased use of excipients with multifunctional qualities is seen as an emerging trend among the main players and is anticipated to open up new potential opportunities for the market. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2021.



The Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market size is forecast to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Nutraceutical Excipients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Functionality (Binders, Fillers & Diluents, Disintegrants, Coating Agents, Flavoring Agents, Lubricants, Other Functionalities), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by End Products (Protein & Amino Acids, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Other End Products), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Nutraceutical Excipients Market was valued USD 3.2 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 4.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Nutraceutical Excipients industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



List of Prominent Players in Nutraceutical Excipients Market:

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advancements in Nanotechnology Equipped With New Features

Drug toxicity is addressed by the use of drug delivery systems (NDDS) supported by nanotechnology. In order to use nanotechnology as a drug delivery method, there are two main strategies (DDS). The first strategy is shrinking the size of nutraceutical medicine crystals to ensure improved solubility and bioavailability, while the second involves using a nano-carrier of some kind to deliver active components effectively. Poor drug physicochemical properties can be improved by associating the drug with a pharmaceutical carrier. A drug delivery system (DDS) can enhance a drug’s pharmacokinetics and cellular penetration. Additionally, the drug delivery system (DDS) may deal with issues brought on by low drug solubility, degradation, quick clearance rates, nonspecific toxicity, and failure to pass biological barriers. As a result, the market for Nutraceutical Excipients Market is anticipated to develop due to the usage of nanotechnology to enhance the functions of excipients.

Opportunities:

High use of Excipients with Multifunctional Properties

Pre-processed and co-processed excipients that contribute additional capabilities to the formulation are included in the excipients called multifunctional excipients. For instance, MCC and colloidal silicon dioxide are combined and treated to create silicified micro-crystalline cellulose. These characteristics include porosity, shape, particle size distribution, flowability, and compressibility. For example, Ludipress is a co-processed product containing lactose, Kollidon, and Kollidon-CL, which serves as a DC diluent with binder and disintegrant properties. The term "multifunctional excipient" is also extended to products that serve multiple roles in formulating dietary supplements and functional food & beverage line products.

In the nutraceutical business, there is still a significant demand for excipients with enhanced capabilities that minimize the negative effects of integrated excipients. A co-processed excipient is "a combination of two or more compendial or non-compendial excipients designed to physically modify their properties in a manner not achievable by simple physical mixing, and without significant chemical change," according to the International Pharmaceutical Excipient Council (IPEC).

Since older excipients cannot address all the issues linked to nutraceutical formulations and the delivery of active ingredients, excipient makers are largely concentrating on producing newer excipient blends to achieve multi-functionalities and, in turn, to grow strategically. Thus, by reducing the costs associated with producing a tailored excipient, excipients' versatility aids in meeting the rising demand among industry players.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide and the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market is not an exception. Governments across the world implemented several measures like strict lockdown to ensure social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. The Nutraceutical Excipients Market suffered as the manufacturing units around the world were forced to shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies which are the backbone technology providers to the Nutraceutical Excipients Market industry were directly affected due to the epidemic. Furthermore, the rollout for the Nutraceutical Excipients Market industry too is taken into consideration as the aftereffects of the pandemic are gradually coming down since the beginning of 2022.

The situation is seen to improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies resume normal. Vantage Market Research, while performing the analysis study for the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market has considered the impact of COVID-19 on the Nutraceutical Excipients Market globally and the subsidiaries for the Nutraceutical Excipients Market industry. In addition, the demand and supply chain is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size for the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market industry for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Nutraceutical Excipients Market in 2021.This dominance is attributed to the presence of major international companies like DuPont (US), Kerry (Ireland), and Cargill (US), among others in the region. In addition, the busy lifestyles of consumers, the prevalence of chronic diseases brought on by hectic lifestyles, and growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of nutritional foods, including food supplements, have all contributed to the growth of Nutraceutical Excipients Market in the North America region, which has fueled the demand for functional food products.

Recent Developments:

In June 2020, IMCD announces the extension of its partnership with DuPont Health and nutrition (US). This development will benefit both companies in strengthening their footprints in Kenya, Uganda, and Egypt by offering a combined line of products to distinct industry users.

In March 2020, Azelis Chemical Ltd signed an agreement with Cos Bond (China), a specialty chemical and food ingredient distributor, to acquire it. This development helped Azelis strengthen its distribution network in the Chinese market with the expertise of CosBond’s existing network channel and reach.

This market titled “Nutraceutical Excipients Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

