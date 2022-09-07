The Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market is expected to grow by $ 737.07 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647431/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the roofing insulation adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand from emerging economies, growth in building and construction industries, and increasing demand for green roofing systems.

The roofing insulation adhesives market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The roofing insulation adhesives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Type

• Two-component roofing insulation adhesives

• One-component roofing insulation adhesives



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of environment-friendly roofing products as one of the prime reasons driving the roofing insulation adhesives market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on roofing design and rising investments in the residential sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the roofing insulation adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Roofing insulation adhesives market sizing

• Roofing insulation adhesives market forecast

• Roofing insulation adhesives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading roofing insulation adhesives market vendors that include ALTENLOH, BRINCK and CO. US INC., Apollo Roofing Solutions Ltd., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bridgestone Corp., Carlisle Companies Inc., Dove Technology Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Firestone Building Products Co. LLC, GAF Materials LLC, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Henry Co., Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville, OMG Inc., Paramelt Rmc BV, Sika AG, 3M Co., and The Dow Chemical Co. Also, the roofing insulation adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

