SC Labs Names Cannabis Business Leader Hirsh Jain to its Board of Directors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SC Labs , one of the industry’s largest cannabis and hemp testing labs, has named Hirsh Jain to its board of directors. Jain is the founder of Ananda Strategy , a consultancy that serves cannabis brands and retailers across the country, guiding their expansion strategy and competitive licensing efforts. Jain also serves as the Chair of the Los Angeles Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair of the California Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, and is on the board of California NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) which has been at the forefront of cannabis reform efforts in California for the past half century.



“Hirsh’s experience with cannabis policy and regulatory issues creates the perfect complement to our board,” said Jeff Journey, CEO of SC Labs. “The testing industry has a number of policy hurdles and opportunities facing us as we expand our national footprint to better serve MSOs and international hemp brands. Hirsh’s depth of knowledge and experience in these areas will be a tremendous asset as we navigate this evolving market.”

Previously, Jain worked as the Director of Government Affairs at Caliva and as the West Coast Director of Government Affairs for MedMen. “I hope to use my cannabis policy experience to support the testing space’s evolution away from a focus on potency, and towards testing standards and methodologies that capture the diverse properties of the cannabis plant,” said Jain.

SC Labs is recognized for its work helping consumers better understand terpenes and the role they play in the cannabis experience, while reducing the emphasis on THC levels. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help advance SC Lab’s mission of educating cannabis consumers about the full spectrum of the cannabis plant,” said Jain. “Empowering consumers to use cannabis with more intention is one of the key tasks the industry now has before it and will be critical in helping cannabis gain greater credibility and more widespread consumer adoption.”