JTV® Announces Expansion to Canadian Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today announced its formal expansion into the Canadian market. JTV’s value-oriented jewelry, home shopping broadcast network and best-in-class jewelry and gemstone educational content will now be available to consumers in Canada.



Founded 28 years ago, JTV is one of the top jewelry companies in the United States with one of the largest assortments of jewelry, gemstones, and jewelry-making products available from a single-source retailer. After decades of relationship building both in the U.S. and abroad, JTV has established a competitive advantage at every stage of the buying and manufacturing process so customers can expect exceptional jewelry and gemstones at unparalleled value. From exotic to classic, JTV currently offers 68 different colored gemstones in a stunning array of precious metal settings and design aesthetics for every style and budget. JTV’s formal expansion into the Canadian market further positions it as a leading retailer and broadcast network within the jewelry and gemstone industries.

“JTV always strives to offer extraordinary products at exceptional prices, so we’re excited to bring JTV to new homes and hearts across Canada,” said Tim Matthews, Chief Executive Officer at JTV. “Our expansion adds over six million Canadian homes and we have plans for many more. Our goal at JTV is to open the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone, so this milestone is especially meaningful for our brand and the consumers we serve.”

Already established as an industry leader in the jewelry ecommerce and home shopping spaces, JTV is committed to offering next-level expertise, experience and engaging educational content that enhances the consumer shopping experience. Unlike others in the space, JTV’s broadcast segments offer both education and entertainment on jewelry and gemstones. The company additionally offers best-in-class jewelry and gemstone educational resources – the Learning Library, Gemstones.com and Jewel School – informed by its staff of knowledgeable and certified TV hosts, guest experts, certified gemologists, geologists, applied jewelry professionals (AJP) and employees who are committed to providing value and education to consumers at every step of the way.

“At JTV, jewelry is more than gemstones and metal. It’s personal, celebratory, meaningful, and magical, which is what makes us so enjoyable, easy and efficient to shop with,” said Matthews. “Our customers are special and deserve both variety and value, which is why we prioritize all-around transparency, offer 24/7 customer service and ensure an exceedingly pleasant shopping experience. We believe in building lifelong relationships, customers, and friends and can’t wait to welcome a whole new market into our community.”

Committed to providing efficient and effortless ways to buy and learn about top jewelry styles, JTV offers a variety of shopping methods including TV, online, social media, apps and order by phone. Every order is quickly and carefully shipped through its state-of-the-art order-packing system and on its way to customers within a few hours.

To watch JTV’s broadcast shopping network from Canada, check your local listings. For more information on JTV, visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV:

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 28-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 70 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2021. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

