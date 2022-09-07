The Global Professional Haircare Products Market is expected to grow by $ 5.37 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Professional Haircare Products Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166451/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the professional haircare products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and customization, increase in demand for male grooming products, and increasing social media promotions, celebrity endorsements and campaigns.

The professional haircare products market analysis includes distribution channel, type, and product segments and geographic landscape.



The professional haircare products market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Regular haircare products

• Natural and organic products



By Product

• - Hair colorants

• Shampoos and conditioners

• Hair styling products



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies multichannel marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the professional haircare products market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for natural and organic professional haircare products and the growing adoption of home salon services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the professional haircare products market covers the following areas:

• Professional haircare products market sizing

• Professional haircare products market forecast

• Professional haircare products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading professional haircare products market vendors that include Arbonne International LLC, Avon Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Emami Ltd, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and CO Holding SA, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Himalaya Drug Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and World Hair Cosmetics Asia Ltd. Also, the professional haircare products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

