BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, held November 10-12, 2022, in Boston, MA.



“Our data showed clinical benefit including extended survival time and tumor reductions in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients who matched our lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, at HLA type/s, and these findings guided the development of further optimized off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers,” stated Miguel Lopez-Lago, Ph.D., BriaCell’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We are very excited for the opportunity to showcase new data from our clinical studies at SITC’s annual meeting in Boston in November.”

The details about the presentation and session Information are as follows:

Title: An off-the-shelf personalized cellular approach to immunotherapy for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Abstract Number: 257

Location: Omni Boston Hotel, 450 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, Poster Hall, Hall C

Date and Time: November 10, 2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

