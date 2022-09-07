Isocyanate Market Size to Surpass $19,313.94 Million by 2028

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Isocyanate Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Aromatic Diisocyanate, Aliphatic), By Application (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints And Coatings, Elastomers, Binders, Others), By End-Users (Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Footwear, Electronics, Packaging, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Isocyanate Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 12,942.10 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 19,313.94 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Market Overview:

When water combines with the isocyanate group of phosgene and amines, an organic molecule is created. It is created when phosgene and amines interact. Benzene, crude oil, propylene, toluene, aniline, and aniline are the main ingredients of this extremely reactive compound. Aliphatic isocyanates, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) are a few isocyanates that are commonly used. A few industries that use them are furniture, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and construction. They are generally employed in producing paints, varnishes, sealants, and binders containing polyurethane (PUR).

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/isocyanate-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Market Dynamics

The current and upcoming markets have a strong demand for isocyanate, and technological advancement adds to the market's quick expansion. In particular, it is anticipated that construction and automotive isocyanate-using industries will grow over the next few years, driving up demand for various isocyanate-based products. As a result, isocyanate-based stiff foams, coatings, adhesives, and sealants will be more popular. High prices for raw materials and significant outlays for R&D are a few factors limiting this market's expansion. One important basic ingredient made from crude oil is isocyanate. As a result, the volatility of crude oil prices has affected the cost of raw materials. Major producers are hiking the price of isocyanate in reaction to the growing costs of feedstock.

Isocyanate Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic started to spread over the globe at the start of 2020. Millions of individuals all across the world were impacted. Globally significant economies have ordered a halt to activities and issued permanent prohibitions. Both the isocyanate sector and the majority of life support industries have had difficult times. There was a labour shortage in the manufacturing unit during the locking down in many parts of the world. During the pandemic, the construction sector suffered which decreased isocyanate demand and slowed the market's expansion for the chemical.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/isocyanate-market



Segmentation Analysis

The isocyanate market is segregated based on type, application, and end-use. Based on type, the market is divided into aromatic diisocyanate and aliphatic. Among these, the aromatic diisocyanate segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on application, the market is classified into rigid foam, flexible foam, adhesives & sealants, paints and coatings, elastomers, binders, and others. In 2021, the rigid foam category dominated the global market. Based on the end-users, the market is classified into building & construction, automotive, furniture, footwear, electronics, packaging, and others. The building & construction segment dominated the market in 2021.

The global Isocyanate market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Aromatic Diisocyanate

Aliphatic

By Application

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints And Coatings

Elastomers

Binders

Others

By End Use

Building & Construction

Automotive

Furniture

Footwear

Electronics

Packaging

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global isocyanate market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Isocyanate market include -

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Metsui Chemicals America Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

LANXESS

DowDuPont Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Covestro AG

BASF SE

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Huntsman International LLC

Vencorex

CangzhuaDahua Group Co. Ltd

Komho Mitsui Chemicals Corp

China National Bluestar (Group) Co.Ltd.

Browse the full “Isocyanate Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/isocyanate-market



Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Isocyanatemarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.90% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Isocyanate market size was valued at around US$ 12,942.10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19,313.94 million by 2028.

By type, the aromatic diisocyanate category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the rigid foam category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis region, The Asia Pacific dominated the global isocyanate market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The isocyanate market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a dominating position in the worldwide market for Isocyanate in 2021. China dominates the region as one of the world's top producers and consumers of polyurethane. Most methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is used in China to manufacture polyurethanes and their products, including rigid and flexible foam. The expansion of the middle class, rising disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization, alongside strong infrastructure investments, make polyurethane one of MDI's primary applications in India. There is an increase in polyurethane production in Japan. As the market for isocyanates grows, it is likely to be driven by increased production of polyurethane and demand from the construction and automotive industries. Asia-Pacific is therefore likely to dominate the market over the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

November 2019: In the field of additive manufacturing (additive manufacturing), Lanxess offers low-free (LF) isocyanate-urethane prepolymers suitable for 3D printing.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12,942.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 19,313.94 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Asahi Kasei Corporation, Metsui Chemicals America Inc., Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS, DowDuPont Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Covestro AG, BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, Vencorex, CangzhuaDahua Group Co. Ltd, Komho Mitsui Chemicals Corp, China National Bluestar (Group) Co.Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, End Use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/isocyanate-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Wood Coatings Resins Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/wood-coatings-resins-market



Silage Inoculants And Enzymes Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/silage-inoculants-and-enzymes-market



Protein Expression Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/protein-expression-market



Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market



Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dimethylaminopropylamine-dmapa-market



Metamaterials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/metamaterials-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

