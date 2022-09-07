The Global Slimming Tea Market is expected to grow by $ 8.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slimming Tea Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303708/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the slimming tea market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumption of slimming tea products, growing obese population, and increased disposable income.

The slimming tea market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The slimming tea market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Green tea

• Herbal tea

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies awareness about weight management as one of the prime reasons driving the slimming tea market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing acceptance of flavored teas and growing online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the slimming tea market covers the following areas:

• Slimming tea market sizing

• Slimming tea market forecast

• Slimming tea market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading slimming tea market vendors that include adagio teas, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, Harney and Sons Fine Teas, ITO EN Ltd., MARIAGE FRERES, Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA USA, Sancha Tea Boutique, SMITH TEAMAKER LLC, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Thai Beverage Plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., The Tea Shelf, The Tea Spot, Unilever Group, and WorldPantry.com Inc. Also, the slimming tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



