J.C. Fulse Join Risk Strategies as SVP, Private Client Services Leader

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the expansion of the Atlantic Region growth team with the addition of J.C. Fulse as senior vice president, private client services leader. Fulse will be responsible for the leadership of business in the Atlantic Region and growth strategies development, including producer recruitment, geographical expansion into new states, and increased brand awareness to further build upon the strength of the company’s Private Client Services offerings.



“J.C.’s industry knowledge and proven track record in driving growth strategies will be incredibly valuable as our Private Client Services practice continues to expand and we strengthen our ability to deliver a superior client experience,” said Alison Murphy, managing director and national practice leader, private client services at Risk Strategies. “We warmly welcome J.C. to the Risk Strategies family.”

Fulse joins Risk Strategies with more than 23 years of industry experience. He began his insurance career with the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies where he held various roles of increasing responsibility within personal lines. In 2005, Fulse joined AIG’s Private Client Group in New York City as a business development manager, and three years later became the assistant vice president, Capital Region marketing manager in Washington, DC. He served in that capacity until 2018 when he rejoined Chubb as vice president and marketing manager within the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Risk Strategies has a tremendous footprint and specialty expertise in the Private Client Service space,” said J.C. Fulse. “I look forward to being a part of the team to bring additional resources and capabilities to clients in the Atlantic region.”

Fulse holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Drew University and served as a board member of 826DC, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting students with their creative writing and expository writing skills, as well as helping teachers inspire their students to write.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With over 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

