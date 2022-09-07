BOK Financial names new CIO, Consumer banking executive

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial has named Derek Martin as chief information officer and Kelley Weil as Consumer banking executive.



“Our company has long valued varied perspectives and experience,” said Stacy Kymes, president and CEO of BOK Financial. “As someone who has worked in no less than eight different roles in our company, I can confidently say that a new way of looking at things—while staying grounded in our corporate culture—can be truly beneficial.”

As chief information officer, Martin will lead the enterprise operations and information technology division, which enables and supports almost every facet of the company.

“Derek is a very tech savvy leader in our company,” said Kymes. “He has a solid track record of leading large technology projects and established relationships with the IT team.”

Martin has been with the company for almost 30 years, most recently serving as Consumer banking executive. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from University of Central Oklahoma and MBA from Oklahoma City University. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University’s graduate school of banking, and currently serves on the boards of the Tulsa Children’s Coalition and River Parks Authority.

Weil, who previously served as the company’s chief human resources officer, will assume leadership of the company’s Consumer banking division. In that role, she will oversee the company’s consumer banking, mortgage and corporate marketing divisions.

“Kelley is strategic and innovative,” said Kymes. “I am confident she will bring new energy and a unique perspective to this role.”

Weil has been with the company for almost seven years in a number of roles, including project integration leader for the company’s largest acquisition. Prior to joining BOK Financial, she held roles with Covenant Health, PlainsCapital Corporation and Williams. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and MBA from Texas Tech University, and serves on the boards of Tulsa Day Center, Tulsa Regional Chamber and Philbrook Museum of Art.

BOK Financial Corporation is a $45 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $96 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial® in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.