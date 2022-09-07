Retina Health Market Size Worth USD 24.22 Billion by 2030 at 7.01% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retina Health Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Retina Health Market Information by Treatment, Disease Indication, Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Retina Health Market will be reaching USD 24.22 billion by 2030 while expanding at a rate of 7.01% from 2022 to 2030.

Retina Health Market Synopsis

The retina is the thin layer that is found at the back of the eyes; responsible for converting the light entering the eye into electrical signals. The brain then processes these signals and turns them into images. A healthy retina can mean the prevention of various vision issues and impairments as well as blindness. Macular degeneration along with diabetic retinopathy are the top retinal disorders that affect millions worldwide.

The combined costs from loss of productivity, comorbidities, and disability associated with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma touch a whopping USD 51.4 billion every year. There are a variety of therapies and drugs available that ensure good retina health and with the rising awareness of these treatments, the market size shall continue to burgeon steadily in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10913

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 24.22 Billion CAGR 7.01% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment and Disease Indication Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of retinal diseases across the globe Rising number of strategic initiatives

Retina Health Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the retina health industry are

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (Us)

Gensight Biologics (France)

Allergan Plc (Subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.) (Ireland)

Oxford Biomedica Plc (UK)

Hemera Biosciences LLC (US)

Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Japan)

Regenxbio Inc. (US)

Meiragtx Limited (US)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) (US)

The retina health industry is marked by the strong presence of several regional, local and global companies and the initiatives undertaken by private and public organizations to spread awareness about retinal diseases. To bolster tier presence and enhance their operational costs, most companies are focusing on procuring regulatory authorizations for their products or acquiring other players, or launching new more advanced products.



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The major reasons for the robust growth of the retina health industry include the rise in technological advances and the mounting applications of a variety of retinal surgical devices. On top of this, the ever-expanding elderly population coupled with the surging cases of eye-related retinal disorders can mean a higher market demand in the years to come.

The emerging countries will be offering lucrative opportunities to the players in subsequent years. Low compliance rate as well as non-adherence to various therapeutic approaches formulated for reducing the risk of vision loss in diabetic retinopathy should propel the expansion rate of the worldwide market.

The burgeoning geriatric populace, which is highly prone to various retinal eye diseases will further broaden the market growth potential. The WHO reveals that by 2050, the total population over the age of 60 years will be around 3 billion, up from 890 million in 2016. At present, nearly 134 million people are over the age of 80 years, among whom the prevalence of ophthalmic conditions like diabetic retinopathy has been surging significantly. This should be a prominent factor that would enhance the market size in the following years.

Market Restraints:

Substantial costs of advanced retinal surgery devices, the low adoption rate in developing countries, strict government regulations regarding medical devices, high treatment costs, and inadequate reimbursements are some of the biggest drawbacks of the worldwide market.

The need for innovative integrated technologies during retinal surgeries and the inability to do the same due to budget constraints can also slow down the market’s momentum in the years ahead.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on Retina Health: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/retina-health-market-10913

Retina Health Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s significant impact has led to numerous severe repercussions on people’s health status across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other conditions. These factors will most likely be unfavorable for the retain health industry in the years to come.

Retina Health Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Depending on treatment, the market segments are therapy, surgery, and drugs.

Treatment by drugs is viewed as one of the most economical and safest ways to treat retinal illness. Also, drug intake is effective and easy and since it is a non-invasive procedure, it is preferred widely by most patients. As a result, the segment should clinch the lead in the coming years.

By Disease Indication

With respect to disease indication, the retina health market caters to diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, retinoblastoma, inherited retinal diseases, and more.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10913

Age-related Macular Degeneration or AMD affects the field of vision, at the center, leading to irreversible damage. It is especially common among elderly patients, and its prevalence has been surging with the rapidly expanding geriatric population worldwide. Therefore, the segment will procure the leading spot in the market.

Retina Health Market Regional Insights

The North American market for retina health is a highly successful one, given the huge burden of retinal disorders along with the strong prevalence of reputed players in the region. Besides, the soaring number of people suffering from retinal diseases like retinal vein occlusion, diabetic eye diseases, and dry AMD, predominantly in the United States will also warrant a lucrative future for the regional market.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10913

The Asia Pacific retina health industry could attain a notable growth rate in the years to come, thanks to the rapid improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, and people’s rising per capita income. Mounting awareness regarding eye health and the large population of geriatric patients, especially in Japan, will benefit the APAC industry as well.

Discover more research reports on Healthcare Industry , by Market Research Future:

Aseptic Sampling Market Research Report: By Type (Manual Aseptic Sampling, Automated Aseptic Sampling), Technique (Off-Line Sampling Technique, Other Technique), Application (Upstream Process, Other Process), End-user- Forecast Till 2030

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Research Report, by Wound Type (Diabetic Ulcers, Incisional, Traumatic, Chronic), Product (Contact Wounds, Non-Contact Wound Measuring Devices), End-User (Hospital and Clinics) – Forecast Till 2027

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Research Report, By Diagnosis (Pelvic Examination, Ultrasound, Blood Tests), Treatment (Oral Contraceptives, Antiandrogens), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.