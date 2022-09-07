Seed Treatment Machine Market (Coating and Drying) Worth $1.53 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Seed Treatment Machine Market (Coating and Drying) By Type (Drum Coaters, Rotary Drum Dryers, Fluidized Bed Dryers, Rotostat Coaters, Others), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) - Global Forecast to 2029,’ in terms of value, the seed treatment machinery market (coating and drying) is expected to reach $1.53 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2029. In terms of volume, the seed treatment machinery market (coating and drying) is expected to reach 331,357 units by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2029.

Advancements in seed treatment machinery have reduced the processing time, enhanced the uniformity of seed coating, and increased production yield, making it more user-friendly and enabling sequential application of multiple products. Closed systems that apply coatings through atomized sprays (for both small & large-scale operations) are one of the recent technological advancements in seed treatment. The challenges faced by the seed treatment industry have driven the transformation and development of the seed treatment equipment industry.

The seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market is segmented based on type (drum coaters, rotary drum dryers, fluidized bed dryers, rotostat coaters, other seed treatment machinery), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, pulses, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Seed Treatment Machine Market (Coating and Drying)

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the global economy. The lockdowns and quarantine restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus negatively impacted the agriculture and crop protection industries. In the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic, disrupted logistics and transportation impacted the movement of agrochemicals. Hence, the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market registered a decline in sales in the first quarter of 2020.

In addition to the interruptions in the industry’s value chain from raw materials supply to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution, the COVID-19 pandemic also led to restrictions on the movement of workers, a decline in demand from farmers, and the closure of seed production and equipment manufacturing facilities. The industry suffered severe labor shortages due to repeated lockdowns, affecting machinery production. The decline in revenues during the initial months of 2020, coupled with reductions in demand from major markets, impacted the profitability of seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) manufacturers and vendors.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market were first felt in China in the first quarter of 2020, as the country is one of the world’s largest raw material suppliers for the agricultural crop protection industry. Most European and North American agricultural chemicals and biologicals companies import key active ingredients used in seed treatment, mainly from China and other Asian countries. The low availability of raw materials led to a scarcity of products in high-growth markets, such as the U.S., Brazil, Spain, and Italy. After the initial period, the impact of the lockdowns on the movement of agrochemicals was minimized, leading to the increased adoption of seed coating and drying machinery. Furthermore, government bodies later removed restrictions on transportation, making it easier for seed treatment machinery providers to meet the demand from customers across most countries.

Disruptions in transportation & logistics and impacted production in some countries adversely affected the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market in terms of sales volumes during the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020. However, in 2021, strong growth was witnessed in the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) industry across the globe due to the growing demand for processed seeds. Therefore, companies operating in this market focused on advancing seed coating and drying technologies.

Based on type, in 2022, the drum coaters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market. Furthermore, in terms of volume, in 2022, the drum coaters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the seed treatment machinery market (coating and drying). The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by drum coaters over other seed coaters, such as low cost, uniform seed coating, user convenience, and enhanced seed quality. However, the fluidized bed dryers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The growth of this segment is attributed to the benefits provided by fluidized bed dryers, such as automated processing, low process time, and stipulated control on temperature based on the seed type, size, chemical formulation, and capacity.

Based on crop type, in 2022, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for cereals & grains from food & feed markets globally, the increasing global trade of various cereal & grains, such as wheat, rice, corn, and barley, and the rising industrial application of these crops in biofuel, starch, and ethanol production. However, the pulses segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising demand for pulses, the growing consumer awareness about the importance of consuming protein-rich diets, and the increasing demand for plant-based protein products.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to generate the largest portion of revenue in the seed treatment machinery market (coating and drying). North America’s large market share is attributed to the high demand for cereal grains, resulting in the subsequent demand for high-quality seeds. In addition, factors such as enhanced agronomic trends that comprise high-quality seed development and government incentives & investment schemes are further expected to boost the demand for seed treatment machinery in North America. However, East Asia is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Some of the key players operating in the seed treatment machinery market (coating and drying) include AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY (Turkey), Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd (U.K.), Bayer AG (Germany), Bharat Agro-Tech Industries (India), Centor Group (Australia), Cimbria (A part of AGCO Corporation) (Denmark), GRAINTECH (Australia), NoroGard Westrup (Denmark), Oliver Manufacturing CO, Inc. (U.S.), Osaw Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), PETKUS Technologie GmbH (Germany), RELIANCE AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS (India), SATEC Equipment GmbH (subsidiary of SATEC Handelsgesellschaft mbH) (Germany), Seed Processing Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Synmec International Trading Ltd. (China), and USC, LLC (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Seed Treatment Machine Market (Coating and Drying), by Type

Drum Coaters

Rotary Drum Dryers

Fluidized Bed Dryers

Rotostat Coaters

Other Seed Treatment Machinery (Coating & Drying)

Seed Treatment Machine Market (Coating and Drying), by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds

Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crops

Seed Treatment Machine Market (Coating and Drying), by Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea Rest of East Asia

South & Southeast Asia India Indonesia Rest of South & Southeast Asia

Australasia

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Chile Rest of Latin America Latin America

Middle East & Africa

