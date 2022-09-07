The Global Copper Market is expected to grow by 5013.06 th tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Copper Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576183/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the copper market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand from APAC, superior properties of copper, and rising consumption of ICS.

The copper market analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The copper market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Electrical and electronics

• Construction

• Telecommunication

• Transportation

• Others



By Type

• Primary

• Secondary



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the copper market growth during the next few years. Also, the high demand for copper in green buildings and the rise in adoption of renewable energy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading copper market vendors that include ABC Gas International Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Antofagasta Plc, Aurubis AG, Baroda Extrusion Ltd., Bhagyanagar India Ltd., BHP Group plc, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Hindustan Copper Ltd., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Madhav Copper Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., Southern Copper Corp., Vale SA, and Vedanta Ltd. Also, the copper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

