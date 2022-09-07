New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "eSIM and iSIM for IoT: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318554/?utm_source=GNW

The adoption of eSIM (including eUICC) for IoT is increasing and commercial iSIM deployments are just beginning to arrive to market. However, operators and vendors are having to adapt their eSIM/iSIM propositions to tackle ongoing complexities and adjust to changing industry standards. This report assesses the strategies of these players and their attempts to differentiate their eSIM/iSIM for IoT solutions.





Key questions answered in this report





What opportunities are there for operators and vendors in the eSIM/iSIM for IoT space?

What roles will operators and vendors play in the new eSIM/iSIM for IoT connectivity value chain?

How are operators and vendors differentiating their eSIM/iSIM for IoT propositions?

Vendors and operators included as case studies in this report





Vendors





Ericsson

G+D

Kigen

Nokia

Oasis Smart SIM

Sony Semiconductor

Thales



Operators





Deutsche Telekom

KORE

Truphone



