Israel Hotel Investment Summit 2022 Provides In-Depth Analysis of Foreign Investment Opportunities into the Israel Hospitality Sector

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and events company and the team behind the industry-leading International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), today launches the third Israel Hotel Investment Summit (IHIS) in partnership with the Israel Ministry of Tourism.



IHIS will be hosted at the InterContinental David Tel Aviv on 15-16 November and is a one-and-a-half-day conference that provides in-depth analysis of the foreign investment opportunity into the Israel hospitality sector.

With a core focus on ‘Investing at the crossroads of culture and innovation,’ the event returns to bring together forward-thinking investors, owners, operators and developers that want to explore the investment opportunities in the Israel hospitality sector.

The IHIS Advisory Board was held virtually this summer, bringing together representatives of investors, government, asset managers, law firms and consultancy, from Israel, the UK and U.S. The group discussed the recovery of travel and hospitality in Israel, the impact of the Abraham Accords (opening up relations between Israel and key Arab nations) on travel and business, the funding landscape and opportunities trends in the market.

Created for the market by the market and with Advisory Board recommendations, the IHIS programme promises challenging and thought-provoking sessions with specific areas of focus aimed at providing delegates with the tools to further their investment and development strategies in Israel.

Key highlights:

Open for Business: Why Invest in Israel Hospitality?

What makes Israel an attractive destination to hospitality investors, developers and operators? This panel examines the market fundamentals and where the opportunities lie in Israel’s hotel market, from key destinations to customer segments and types of assets.

Strong Foundations: Assessing Hotel Development Viability in a Complex Market

Much has been said about the complexities of development in Israel, but opportunities are there to be seized by those who know how to navigate the process. Our panel of experts share their insights into key considerations from land availability, building conversions, planning process, construction costs, the constrained debt market and when mixed-use developments make sense.

Hospitality Innovation: Examining the Segments and Concepts Changing the Market

Hospitality development in Israel has recently explored new areas of growth, from under-represented segments such as ultra-luxury and lifestyle, to peripheral concepts entering the mainstream: branded residences, hybrid properties, hostels, outdoors hospitality and glamping. Looking at key examples of new properties, this session examines the innovative opportunities to seize in the market.

Israel Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov said: “We’re delighted that the Israel Hotel Investment Summit is back in Tel Aviv, highlighting both Israel’s buoyant economy and hospitality real estate market as a leading destination for investment. We are committed to developing our tourism and hospitality industries and this event is clear statement of our intent and the opportunities we believe are available for international investors, hotel brands and developers.”

For more information and to register for IHIS (15-16 November 2022) visit https://www.israelhotelinvest.com/

Special Launch Offer – available until 12 September 2022 USD$199

Standard – available until 16 November 2022 USD$299



