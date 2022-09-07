Questex’s Fierce Pharma Introduces the Fierce Clinical Collective, a One-Stop-Shop for Clinical Trial Professionals to Gather Insights and Network in the Clinical Trial Space

Clinical Quality Oversight Forum, Good Clinical Practice Summit and Decentralized Clinical Trials Summit All Take Place in One Location for the First Time October 24-26, 2022 in Philadelphia



Key Speakers include the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, J&J, Merck and More

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today introduces the Fierce Clinical Collective. From quality to operations, the new co-located event brings together three long-standing events in the clinical trial space – the Clinical Quality Oversight Forum, the Good Clinical Practice Summit and the Decentralized Clinical Trials Summit – in one location. Dedicated to clinical trial professionals, the Collective takes place October 24-26, 2022 in Philadelphia. Register here.

With a combined tenure of over 15 years, the three programs will dive into topic areas such as clinical risk management, outsourcing strategies, operational metrics, real-world evidence, risk-based monitoring, patient engagement and more.

Aimee Gutzler, Senior Conference Production Director, Fierce Clinical Collective, said, “We are excited to bring together our three clinical trial events in one location to give clinical trial professionals access to all of the programs. We have a spectacular line-up of industry thought leaders – it’s an event that all clinical trial professionals need to attend.”

The three co-located events include:

Clinical Quality Oversight Forum – In-person in Philadelphia and Live Streaming

Offers attendees best practices for ensuring clinical trial integrity and inspection readiness through effective oversight of internal, vendor and site operations.



Good Clinical Practice Summit – In-person in Philadelphia and Live Streaming

Attendees will learn how to build quality risk management approaches into clinical operations to optimize research, maintain GCP compliance, contain costs and ensure patient safety.



Decentralized Clinical Trials Summit – In-person in Philadelphia

Industry experts will share in-depth discussions on the momentum needed to move forward, current and future trends for ongoing virtual trials and how companies can improve patient engagement and trial behavior.



The Fierce Clinical Collective will feature over 50 speakers delivering more than 50 sessions. Speakers are from leading organizations such as the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Agenus, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, ADC Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Janssen, Pfizer, Astellas, J&J, Merck, Takeda and GSK.

Fierce Clinical Collective partners include: Advarra, Agatha, California Life Sciences, Halloran, IQVIA, Marken, a UPS Company, Medidata, PCM Trials, Pro-ficiency, Just In Time GCP, Science 37 and ZS.

For more information on the Fierce Clinical Collective, visit https://clinicalcollective.fiercelifesciences.com. To register click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact: Misty Belser at mbelser@questex.com, Brandon Pepper at bpepper@questex.com or Tom Super at tsuper@questex.com.

