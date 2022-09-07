ScottMadden Releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., has released its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report , which highlights the firm’s efforts on environmental, social, and governance issues.

This Corporate Responsibility Report shares significant events, initiatives, and progress of the past year, including metrics and performance related to six key areas:

Community Engagement

Diversity and Inclusion

Employee Well-being and Development

Environment and Emissions

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity

Business Ethics and Integrity

“In 2021, just like every other year since ScottMadden was founded in 1983, we earnestly attempted to do what was in the best interest of our clients and our people. To us, sustainability means much more than just environmental impact. It is also about our people and the quality of our relationships and is grounded in our core values of respect, trust, service, accountability, and inclusion. In this report, you will see examples of our efforts to improve the lives of our employees and those surrounding them. We are proud of what we have accomplished but are always pushing forward to do more. I am impressed each day by our team’s remarkable resilience and support for one another, and I look forward to sharing the progress we will continue to make for our team, clients, communities, and the environment,” said President and CEO Brad Kitchens.

