Community of Cando Receives Funding Support in Lallemand “Hometown Roots Family Contest”

The community of Cando is set to receive a $5,000 financial boost, as Lallemand recently announced area farmer Michael Fittkau as the Saskatchewan winner of the Hometown Roots Family Contest.

As the Saskatchewan winner, Fittkau was awarded the opportunity to select a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 contribution from Lallemand. Fittkau selected the Cando Cemetery Fund. “Like in every little town, cemeteries struggle so I was happy to be able to donate to the Cando Cemetery with hopes that they can put it towards upgrading their equipment,” says Michael Fittkau, who farms near Cando, Saskatchewan. “Thank you Lallemand for the opportunity to give back.”

Fittkau purchased his Lallemand inoculant from Nutrien Ag Solutions at Landis. The Hometown Roots Family Contest was designed by Lallemand to support rural roots by giving back to community-based organizations.

“Lallemand recognizes the important role rural farm families play by giving their time and energy to growing food for others. The Lallemand Hometown Roots Family Contest gave us a way to give back to these local communities through the growers who live, work, and play there,” says Colin Sebulsky, Marketing Manager, Lallemand Plant Care.

During the contest, from November 2021 through May 2022, growers in the Prairie provinces had the opportunity to enter, either by purchasing Lallemand inoculants, including LALFIX® SPHERICAL Granule for pulses and soybeans or LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean, or by writing an essay explaining what farming means to them and how they would leverage the funds to support their community. One winner in each of Alberta and Manitoba has also been selected.

“As a family-run organization with rural roots and rural customers, Lallemand Plant Care is pleased to have had the opportunity to give back to the community of Cando through this contest,” Sebulsky adds.

About Lallemand and Lallemand Plant Care

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE (LPC) works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. As one of the worldwide market leaders in biologicals LPC is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality. To learn more about Lallemand Plant Care visit www.lallemandplantcare.com.

