Aggreko Launches Energy Transition Solutions Business Unit Under Leadership of Seasoned Clean Energy Management Team

HOUSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko is accelerating its move into the energy transition with the creation of a new business unit, Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions , led by three clean energy industry veterans with over 50 years of combined experience.



The power market in the United States has proven to be an attractive one for renewable energy over the last decade, given its large size, aging conventional generation fleet, and sustained policy support for clean energy. With the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the decarbonization of the domestic power grid will accelerate through the law’s expected $369 billion allocation toward energy security and climate infrastructure, reinforced by sustained policy certainty over the next decade.

The goal of Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions is to target middle market opportunities in North America with a focus on developing, owning, and operating clean energy and sustainable infrastructure through long-term investment and partnerships.

The business unit will give Aggreko the ability to offer an end-to-end energy transition solution to customers from development, construction management, and financing through to asset management and operations.

Leading this new business unit will be Jerry Polacek, who will assume the role of President. Polacek will be joined by Matthew Ordway, serving as Chief Operating Officer, and Prashanth Prakash, as Chief Commercial Officer. Collectively, the team has a proven history of developing, constructing, originating, and managing value-added renewable energy infrastructure.

Blair Illingworth, CEO at Aggreko, stated, “The creation of the new division with Mr. Polacek and his team will enable Aggreko to meaningfully support the move towards decarbonizing the grid and enhancing energy security through a commitment of capital and organizational resources.”

Jerry Polacek, President of Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions, added, “The creation of a dedicated division focused on the energy transition with a substantial commitment of capital and resources will enable us to make a measurable impact on decarbonization for our customers and partners in North America. The timing of the ETS launch could not have been better with the recent passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which provides an ideal policy environment for making long-term capital commitments. Together, we can offer an end-to-end solution for our partners by leveraging our expertise, reliable process, and flexible capital to accelerate the deployment of affordable, clean energy and sustainable infrastructure.”

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.

Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we’ve remained true to our roots, and have operations in over 204 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.

Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge.

We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com .

