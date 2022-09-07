Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

CRANSTON, R.I., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation (“Nelipak”), a leading global manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, pharmaceutical and other demanding applications, today announced it has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certificates at two of its North American facilities (Phoenix, AZ and Whitehall, PA).



ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized third-party certification system for tracking recycled and bio-based materials through the supply chain. Achieving ISCC PLUS certification recognizes Nelipak’s commitment to helping customers achieve their sustainability goals by enabling a circular supply chain.

“Increasing the use of sustainable packaging solutions is a top priority for many of our customers. Working with our supply chain partners, Nelipak has collaborated to increase the use of recycled content,” said Nic Hunt, senior director and head of global sustainability at Nelipak. “Nelipak has created a mass-balance model for sustainable packaging at two of our North American sites, which have obtained ISCC PLUS certification. In the future, we expect to expand this model to our other sites across North America and Europe to meet the needs of customers serving the healthcare market who are seeking sustainable packaging solutions.”

“This third-party validation is a critical step to developing circular solutions,” said Pat Chambliss, CEO at Nelipak. “Nelipak works with our customers to help them reach their circularity targets by developing products which include recycled content. Achieving ISCC PLUS certification demonstrates clearly that Nelipak is a strong partner for developing and delivering sustainable packaging solutions for the healthcare sector.”

About Nelipak®

Nelipak® is a leading global manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, pharmaceutical and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With 1,400 employees and 10 sites globally, including 5 sites in North America (US, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) and 5 sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), Nelipak is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit www.nelipak.com.

