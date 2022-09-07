The 16th edition of the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge Raises Record $550,000

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that the 16th edition of the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge raised a record $550,000. The event was held on August 28, 2022, at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard’s Quartier Dix30. The funds raised will benefit various charitable organizations supported by the CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund, namely those dedicated to helping children in need. Since 2002, the CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund has raised $5.3 million for charity through this event.



A team of CN employees faced off against a team of former Montreal Canadiens players coached by Yvan Cournoyer and made up of Guy Carbonneau, Richard Sévigny, Francis Bouillon, Gaston Gingras, Stéphane Richer, Mathieu Dandenault, Gilbert Delorme, Marc-André Bergeron, Louis Leblanc, and Normand Dupont.

“We are very proud to make a significant contribution that will help make a difference for many charity organizations. I want to congratulate our employees and retirees who participated and donated to the community through our CN Community Fund. I would also like to particularly thank our numerous sponsors who have partnered with us to make this event the huge success that it has been.”



- Olivier Chouc, CN acting Chief Legal Officer and Chairman of the board of the CN Community Fund

”We are thankful for this year’s record breaking contributions. This success is not the work of any one person but the work of us all.”



- Lynn Blais, President & CEO of CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund

About the CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund

CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund, which has been in existence for over 50 years, stands out as a Canadian leader due to its exemplary practices. The Fund, run by CN employees and pensioners acting on behalf of their colleagues, organizes fundraising activities and annual campaigns in support of various Canadian charities. Over the past 10 years, the Fund has raised more than C$18.3 million to benefit non-profit organizations dedicated to helping those in need.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.



