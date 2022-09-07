Madison Ventures+ Reaches Milestone for Workforce Housing with Angeles Madison Residential

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Ventures+ (MV+) is a leading private/venture equity boutique, combining capital investment with hands-on collaboration. It is the controlling shareholder of LA-based Angeles Madison Residential (AMR) , which has completed the first project in its workforce housing real estate development platform and is opening an in-house EcoBuild.LA factory in Gardena. This factory will provide prefabricated panelized wall systems and pre-engineered “kit of parts” assemblies for mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEPs) construction for future developments as AMR expands.



Dedicated to sustainably solving America’s affordable/workforce housing crisis, AMR was formed in April 2021 by long-time LA real estate entrepreneurs Adam O’Neill and Scott Dinovitz, in partnership with MV+. AMR is building its initial base of properties in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

A wholly owned subsidiary of AMR, EcoBuild.LA Homes manufactures prefabricated panelized wall systems and pre-engineered “kit of parts” assemblies which are utilized by AMR in the construction of its workforce housing projects. The Company’s inaugural project, a four-unit townhome complex in Mid-City, Los Angeles, was recently completed in less than 11 months and is now fully leased.

“When we forged the AMR partnership, we knew right away that managing every aspect of the development, manufacturing and construction processes would be the key to quickly and cost-efficiently building high-quality residences, while maintaining tenant affordability,” said Bryan Gordon, Founder & Managing Director of MV+ and Chairman & Co-CEO of AMR. “The opening of this new EcoBuild.LA facility will enable us to more rapidly and cost-effectively deliver these small, high-quality projects throughout the LA metroplex.”

This is crucially important, as the Pew Research Center reports that nearly half of Americans say the availability of affordable/workforce housing in their local community is a major problem. Large metropolitan areas have been hit the hardest, with Los Angeles County alone needing affordable/workforce housing for more than a half million citizens, according to the nonprofit California Housing Partnership . The lack of affordable/workforce housing adds incredible stress to food security, healthcare concerns, transportation and overall community stability.

“Since partnering with the MV+ team, we have been able to institutionalize our business and strongly position ourselves for the rapid growth that we are seeing in the multi-family workforce housing market” said Adam O’Neill, Co-CEO of AMR, “We have seen a tremendous amount of growth in the last year and a half, and we are grateful to have partnered with MV+.”

“EcoBuild.LA is the ‘Intel inside’ for AMR, giving the company the ability to quickly develop properties,” O’Neill said. “By streamlining its design, manufacturing and construction process, AMR is able to develop housing opportunities faster than typical construction and at lower costs, which enable those units to be leased at more affordable rental rates.”

Greater construction speed and more overall affordability are not the only benefits to AMR’s innovative approach and vertical integration. True to its name, EcoBuild.LA helps AMR create attractive, eco-friendly living spaces, with features such as “smart” HVAC and lighting technology, which reduces overall environmental impact.

AMR is scaled to build dozens of multi-family developments each year, sustainably delivering immense value for tenants, investors, and the environment.

About Madison Ventures+

Madison Ventures+ was founded in 1996 at 400 Madison Avenue in NYC, on the philosophy that great ideas need great vision, originality, leadership and execution to succeed. Over its 26+ year history, MV+ has established an exceptional track record of successfully building and revitalizing niche business platforms and assets through capital investment, thought leadership, active collaboration, and “elbow grease.” MV+ was a pioneer in the private/venture equity industry in its adoption of a fundless investment model, utilizing bespoke direct investments through SPVs as opposed to funds. The company has repeatedly identified off-market, high risk-adjusted return investment opportunities in a wide range of overlooked sectors in real estate, specialty finance, healthcare innovation and wellness, and other industries. Since its inception, MV+ has averaged an annualized return on investment of more than 35%, with a sub-5% loss ratio, on approximately $1.9 billion of invested equity capital.

About AMR

AMR is a vertically integrated residential development company dedicated to solving America’s workforce housing crisis. AMR’s innovative approach and vertical integration allow it to deliver quality, high-tech homes in markets in dire need of additional housing. Collectively, the AMR executives have nearly 150 years of experience bringing together a network of institutional, family office, and high-net worth investors, and have successfully produced extraordinary risk-adjusted returns. Learn more about AMR on their website .