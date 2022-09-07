Interstate Connecting Components to Exhibit at AUSA

LUMBERTON, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero, will be exhibiting at this year’s AUSA show. The Association of the United States Army event is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America.

At the expo, ICC will showcase product samples designed for military-aerospace applications from leading interconnect manufacturers like Amphenol Aerospace, Amphenol Pcd, Amphenol SV Microwave, Bel-Cinch, ITT Cannon, and TE Connectivity.

“Our team is thrilled to once again exhibit at AUSA this year,” said Greg Luther, Field Sales Manager, Interstate Connecting Components. “Our yearly trip to D.C., meeting with familiar faces and new customers, is always rewarding. We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities and expansive inventory in the military and aerospace industries.”

ICC, a leading distributor of military and aerospace connectors, connector accessories, electromechanical products and sensors, works with customers internationally of all sizes, supporting both original equipment and contract manufacturers in the military and commercial markets. It will have representatives at booth #4002 for the duration of the exhibit, which will be held October 10 through 12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America’s largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.

