Interstate Connecting Components to Exhibit at AUSA

Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) will join thousands of armed forces professionals at the Association of the United States Army show in Washington, D.C.

| Source: Interstate Connecting Components Interstate Connecting Components

Lumberton, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

LUMBERTON, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero, will be exhibiting at this year’s AUSA show. The Association of the United States Army event is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America.

At the expo, ICC will showcase product samples designed for military-aerospace applications from leading interconnect manufacturers like Amphenol Aerospace, Amphenol Pcd, Amphenol SV Microwave, Bel-Cinch, ITT Cannon, and TE Connectivity.

“Our team is thrilled to once again exhibit at AUSA this year,” said Greg Luther, Field Sales Manager, Interstate Connecting Components. “Our yearly trip to D.C., meeting with familiar faces and new customers, is always rewarding. We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities and expansive inventory in the military and aerospace industries.”

ICC, a leading distributor of military and aerospace connectors, connector accessories, electromechanical products and sensors, works with customers internationally of all sizes, supporting both original equipment and contract manufacturers in the military and commercial markets. It will have representatives at booth #4002 for the duration of the exhibit, which will be held October 10 through 12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

 

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America’s largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                ICC to exhibit at AUSA
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                icc
                            
                            
                                interstate connecting
                            
                            
                                tradeshow
                            
                            
                                trade show
                            
                            
                                ausa
                            
                            
                                army
                            
                            
                                defense
                            
                            
                                military
                            
                            
                                aerospace
                            
                            
                                mil-aero
                            
                            
                                mil aero
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data