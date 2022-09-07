ZayZoon Founder is Driving Across the US to Help Accelerate Financial Health in the Workplace

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZayZoon, the Earned Wage Access provider for small and mid-sized businesses, announced today the kickoff of "Payday - Are We There Yet!?", their U.S. RV tour. Led by ZayZoon's Co-Founder and President, Tate Hackert, the grassroots initiative will give employers and employees the opportunity to provide input and help shape the future of work. With 61% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, there's never been a better time to help improve employee financial health.

"We've made it a priority to connect with the people we exist to empower. It's their stories and experiences that drive the direction of ZayZoon. We'll continue to shape ZayZoon to the evolving needs of business owners and employees. This tour is yet another example of ZayZoon putting our core value of 'People Driven', front and center." - Tate Hackert, President, ZayZoon

In their recent financial wellness report, ZayZoon surveyed 2,000 employees of small and mid-sized businesses to understand their relationship with finances. The findings highlight a growing need for solutions that can help individuals achieve good financial health.

65% had an estimated net worth of $5,000 or less

60% had assets totaling $5,000 or less

19% carried $500 or more in credit card debt month-to-month

18% had liabilities of $5,000 or more

40% had some form of payday loan debt (with an average interest rate of 391%)

Thankfully, there's something employers can do to help. In the same survey cited above, 89% of respondents stated that adoption of an earned wage access solution had reduced their financial stress. ZayZoon offers small and mid-sized businesses an innovative employee benefit solution, which fills positions up to 2X faster, reduces employee turnover and increases retention. The convenience, accessibility, and low customer cost of ZayZoon protect employees against high-cost alternatives, including payday lenders or overdraft penalties.

For a detailed overview of ZayZoon's Tour Across America, please visit www.zayzoon.com/rv-road-show.

About ZayZoon

ZayZoon's mission is to materially improve employee Financial Wellness with effective and engaging financial products that create a business advantage for employers. By leveraging ZayZoon's extensive and robust payroll integrated technology, businesses are equipped with tools to give their staff access to a program that includes: Wages On-Demand, Financial Wellness and a Prepaid Spending Card. Workers around the world rely on predatory products such as payday loans and overdraft fees to bridge the paycheck-to-paycheck gap created by pre-determined payroll cycles. ZayZoon aims to break that cycle. ZayZoon's on-demand access to wages helps reduce employee financial stress and improves workplace retention, resourcing and productivity.

