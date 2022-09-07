New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-Prescribing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318602/?utm_source=GNW

The global e-prescribing market is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2021 to $1.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The e-prescribing market is expected to grow to $3.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.9%.



The e-prescribing market consists of sale of e-prescribing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve prescription accuracy, increase patient safety, reduce costs, and will enable secure, real-time, bi-directional, electronic connectivity between clinicians and pharmacies.E-prescribing refers to a technological framework that allows physicians and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions.



This has been accomplished with a secure means of electronically accessing the health plan formulary, patient eligibility, and medication history at the point of care and will be transmitted electronically into the pharmacy’s system.



The main types of components in e-prescribing are solutions and services.Services refer to the non-physical, intangible parts of our economy, as opposed to goods, which we can touch or handle.



The deployment is web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The various end-users involved are hospitals, office-based physicians, and pharmaceuticals.



North America was the largest region in the e-prescribing market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the e-prescribing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising focus on reducing medical errors is expected to propel the growth of the e-prescribing market going forward.Medical error refers to an avoidable adverse effect of medical care on a patient.



E-prescribing has significantly reduced errors resulting from undecipherable physician handwriting. For instance, in 2020, according to a Harvard study and a US-based educational research institute, 5.2 million medical errors occur in India annually. Furthermore, in 2020, according to a John Hopkins study, a US-based educational research institute, more than 250,000 people die in the US every year from medical errors, and it has been the third major cause of death after heart disease and cancer. Therefore, the rising focus on reducing medical errors is driving the growth of the e-prescribing market.



The advent of technological transformation in healthcare is a key trend gaining popularity in the e-prescribing market.Major companies operating in the e-prescribing market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in April 2022, Change Healthcare, a US-based healthcare technology company that includes e-prescribing, launched InterQual® 2022, the latest edition of the company’s flagship clinical decision support solution for the delivery of the latest and evidence-based appropriate care.This includes new criteria for emergent trends, restructured and interactive criteria to streamline workflows, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive proactive insights and efficiency.



All updates have been researched and independently peer-reviewed, so users will feel confident that the criteria are free of bias.



In December 2021, Oracle, a US-based computer technology corporation, acquired Cerner for an amount of $28.3 billion. With this acquisition, Oracle plans to expand the company’s global footprint as it invests heavily in healthcare. Cerner is a US-based health information technology company that includes e-prescribing.



The countries covered in the e-prescribing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

