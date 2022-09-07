Konica Minolta Announces Partnership with Newline

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT services division, All Covered, is proud to announce a new partnership with Newline, a global leader in interactive touch display technology. The alliance will help Konica Minolta’s education clients deliver more engaging, interactive lessons to students.

Interactive technology continues to be a critical teaching tool in the classroom, and with more and more industries adopting hybrid work models, the need for video technology – both touch and non-touch displays – has significantly increased. Newline’s collaboration solutions are powered by an innovative set of digital tools that can not only help teachers work more efficiently and bring interactivity to their students, but work perfectly in corporate settings to bring meeting rooms and conference calls to a whole new level of collaboration. Partnering with Newline will allow Konica Minolta to expand its AV support into additional vertical markets with tools to support new workstyles and creative learning.

“Newline is an aggressive, up and coming technology provider of interactive panels in the K12 market, with products that complement our existing portfolio,” said Marco Maggio, Vice President of Strategic Practices, All Covered, Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division. “As Konica Minolta evolves to meet the needs of our customers with best-in-class solutions and products, we are excited to partner with an organization that aligns so well with our direction, allowing us to continue to impact students’ learning while also bringing other businesses the technology to collaborate effectively.”

“We are excited to introduce Konica Minolta as a member of the Newline partner network,” said Ty Hall, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Newline. “By combining their strong brand establishment and vast services capabilities with Newline’s best-in-class service model, together we can help enhance our customers’ interactive technology experiences.”

Learn more and Konica Minolta and All Covered’s education services here and direct any questions to Education@allcovered.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.

