New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318604/?utm_source=GNW

.



The global healthcare electronic data interchange market is expected to grow from $3.77 billion in 2021 to $4.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The healthcare electronic data interchange market is expected to reach $6.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The healthcare electronic data interchange market consists of the sale of electronic data interchange services by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) used to transfer healthcare data securely to lower administrative costs, minimise claim errors, and boost productivity. Healthcare electronic data interchange refers to a secure method of exchanging data between healthcare institutions, insurers, and patients using standardized message formats and standards.



The main components covered in the healthcare electronic data interchange are services and solutions.Healthcare electronic data interchange services refer to the supply of EDI software, EDI managed services, and other EDI-related applications to healthcare businesses.



The delivery modes include web and cloud-based EDI, EDI value-added network (VAN), direct (point-to-point) EDI, and mobile EDI. The various end-uses are healthcare payers, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and other end-uses.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare electronic data interchange market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the healthcare electronic data interchange market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The healthcare electronic data interchange market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare electronic data interchange market statistics, including healthcare electronic data interchange industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare electronic data interchange market share, detailed healthcare electronic data interchange market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare electronic data interchange industry. This healthcare electronic data interchange market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



The increasing demand for electronic data interchange (EDI) in the healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare electronic data interchange market going forward.Electronic data interchange is the electronic interchange of business information utilising a standardised format.



The electronic data interchange offers benefits such as preventing and detecting fraud; tracking delivery; sharing documents in real-time; and the potential for future cost savings is motivating the public and private sectors to adopt EDI.For instance, in 2019, Italy introduced a platform for the electronic exchange of orders between the National Health System (SSN) and its suppliers.



Healthcare orders also take place through this platform.In November 2020, Germany made it compulsory to submit electronic invoices to the direct federal administration using the Federal Central Invoice Submission Portal (ZRE) and to the indirect federal administration, such as authorities and foundations under public law, using the Federal Invoice Submission Portal.



Therefore, increasing demand for electronic data interchange in the healthcare industry is driving the growth of the electronic data interchange market.



The incorporation of advanced technologies into EDI systems is expected to be a key trend in the healthcare electronic data interchange market.Major companies are integrating EDI solutions with new technologies such as APIs, AI, and Blockchain.



Advanced technologies increase the agility and connectivity of EDI solutions, which further saves cost and time. For instance, in April 2020, Data Communications Solutions (DCS), a US-based provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) consulting services, partnered with Cleo, a US-based integration software provider, to assist organisations in modernising their B2B initiatives by focusing on EDI and API integration, specifically for ERP systems, through the Cleo integration cloud platform, a platform with unique features purpose-built to build, design, operate, and optimise critical supply-chain integration processes.



In October 2019, Epicor Software, a US-based software solution provider to different businesses, acquired 1 EDI Source, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Epicor Software’s acquisition is expected to standardise EDI transactions and create a large opportunity for new solutions to be integrated into existing ERP systems.1 EDI Source Inc. is a US-based electronic data interchange (EDI) software solutions and services provider to healthcare, manufacturing, and other industry verticals.



The countries covered in the healthcare electronic data interchange market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318604/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________