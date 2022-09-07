Liz Prior joins INSTANDA as Chief Financial Officer

Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSTANDA, the no-code core insurance platform has announced the appointment of Liz Prior to its executive leadership team and the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for INSTANDA as it moves to expand its geographical presence in Europe, US, Japan, and the UAE, as well as to enhance its platform capabilities with the latest $45 million fundraising led by Toscafund.

Liz joins INSTANDA and its mission to accelerate change and innovation in the insurance sector by digitizing the complex value chain with the most adaptive, fast and best value end-to-end no-code core platform for carriers and managing general agents (MGAs). A qualified actuary, she brings more than 13 years of experience in insurance, most recently as Managing Director at Hiscox Insurance Company Guernsey.

In this role, Liz will be responsible for optimizing the business, developing finance and business strategies that further strengthen INSTANDA’s growth, and partnering with the company’s management team, the Board and investors on key decisions to drive the business forward.

Tim Hardcastle, CEO and Co-founder of INSTANDA said: “Liz will be a tremendous addition to the INSTANDA business. Her proven leadership, outstanding technical ability and exceptional commercial judgement will be integral to our expansion plans. I am delighted to welcome Liz and look forward to her many contributions as we scale and grow our business to new levels.”

Commenting on her appointment, Liz said: “INSTANDA is unique in so many ways and known for embracing the very best people and technology to help deliver an exceptional service to over 75 clients. Their innovative and convention-challenging approach appealed to me, and it is very exciting to take part in their growth journey. I am looking forward to my new role and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

About INSTANDA:

INSTANDA works with the leading carriers, MGAs and brokers in Europe, North America, UK, Japan, LATAM, Africa, Middle East and Australia. INSTANDA is the Insurance Industry’s first no-code core insurance platform and allows insurers to break into new markets as well as overcome the drawbacks of legacy IT systems and embrace the benefits of digital transformation.

Converting the lethargic back office to an agile middle and front office with low upfront costs. Using INSTANDA, organizations can now not only bring new products to market, but digitize their existing product portfolios and core operations, delivering ROI in months.

Visit https://instanda.com/us for more information and follow INSTANDA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Attachment