UAV Drones Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 72.1 Billion in 2030, Globally, at 17.22% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ UAV Drones Market ” By Component (Camera, Battery, Propulsion System, Controller, Sensor), By Drones Type (Military Drones and Commercial Drones), By Application (Law Enforcement, Surveying, and Mapping, Personal, Precision Agriculture), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the UAV Drones Market size was valued at USD 26.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 72.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.22% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4609

Browse in-depth TOC on “ UAV Drones Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global UAV Drones Market Overview

Numerous commercial industries, including surveying, inspection, the military, homeland security, media and entertainment, precision agriculture, etc., are major consumers of UAV drones. The increasing demand for commercial applications is gradually increasing, thus, driving the global UAV drone market. In addition, the capacity to undertake risky jobs, including checking utility pipelines, with more accuracy and efficiency in comparison to traditional methods is predicted to boost demand in the commercial sectors and support market expansion.

There are certain obstacles and restraints faced that will hinder the overall market growth. The factors such as the implementation of such ideas are restrained by government regulations, and the absence of standards and protocols is limiting the market growth. Also, the lack of skilled & trained personnel to operate UAVs and issues with the safety and security of UAVs are estimated to cause sluggish growth during the forecast period. Further, the lack of proper air traffic management for UAVs and possible threats to safety and violation of privacy is the potential restraints hampering the overall growth of the global UAV drone market. Nevertheless, the advancements in technologies such as the introduction of commercial drone delivery services are anticipated to foster different innovative forms of cargo transportation capabilities such as transport of temperature-sensitive commodities and emergency medicines, offering favorable growth opportunities.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Aerovironment, Thales, Lockheed Martin, 3DR, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, DJI, General Atomics, Parrot Drone SAS, Precisionhawk, and Textron.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global UAV Drones Market On the basis of Component, Drones Type, Application, and Geography.

UAV Drones Market, By Component Camera Battery Propulsion System Controller Sensor Others

UAV Drones Market, By Drones Type Military Drones Commercial Drones

UAV Drones Market, By Application Law Enforcement Surveying and Mapping Personal Precision Agriculture Media and Entertainment Military Drone Applications Education Commercial Drone Applications Retail

UAV Drones Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Last Mile Delivery For E-Commerce Market By Application (Logistics, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals), By Range (Short Range, Long Range), By Vehicle Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Bots), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Electric Drone Market By Product (Border Surveillance, Natural Disasters), By Application (Commercial, Civil, Military), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Drone Navigation System Market By Product (Autonomous Semi-Autonomous, Remotely Operated), By Application (Civil And Commercial, Military), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Drone Autopilots Market By Type(Computer-Assisted Flight Autopilot, Full-Automatic Autopilot and Manual Flight Autopilot), By Application(Multirotor UAVs, Fixed Wing UAVs, Parafoil UAVs and Others) By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Leading Drone Package Delivery Companies taking off for quick deliveries

Visualize UAV Drones Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.