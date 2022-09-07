Lake City, Co. Hosts the Uncorked Wine and Music Festival Sept. 17, 2022

LAKE CITY, Colo., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With so many things to do in Lake City, Co. and so many ways to create lasting memories, no wonder Lake City, Co. is a popular repeat vacation destination. Lake City is a hub for enthusiasts of all kinds because one can hike, bike, fish, camp, RV, kayak, SUP and ATV from one central location. Lake City Loopers ATV Rentals supports the Lake City community including the Uncorked Wine and Music Festival.

On September 17, Lake City, Co. hosts the Uncorked Wine and Music Festival. The lineup includes seven musical acts, artisan food vendors, and various wines, it's a great way to meet people and relax in style. All proceeds from the festival support local community projects.

To enjoy the outdoors and experience the changing colors of fall, explore the Alpine Loop on an all-terrain vehicle from Lake City Loopers ATV Rentals. The Alpine Loop is a 75-mile+ trail system that traverses 13,000' passes and offers sights of waterfalls and well-preserved old-west mining towns, mills, and mines.

Lake City offers several restaurants, lodging, camping and entertainment options including the following:

In the morning, fuel up with breakfast at Chillin', a local favorite for their tasty breakfast burritos.

Spend a day on the loop with an ATV Rental from popular Lake City Loopers ATV Rentals, which offers reliable 5-seat Honda 1000s.

In the evening, Lake City Brewing Company offers locally brewed beverages. Relax outside or belly up to the bar and enjoy a gourmet brat.

Check out Packer Saloon & Cannibal Grill. With their large patio and campfire-style outdoor fire-pit, this is a great place to relax.

And don't forget ice cream for dessert. The San Juan Soda, Co. is centrally located right across the city park on Silver Street.

Looking for a campsite, RV site or motel? Lake City, Co. has you covered.

For motels in Lake City, check out some of the popular places here. Lake City Lodge is reasonably priced, clean, and family-owned.

For camping in Lake City, consider Wupperman campground, which is managed by Hinsdale County and hosts several lake view camping sites.

For RV parks near Lake City, there is a handful of parks in and around Lake City. Grizzly RT RV Park offers big sites away from it all on Cinnamon Pass road on the Alpine Loop.

Lake City, Co. is a fall travel destination because of its many activities and access to the Alpine Loop. For more information contact Steve Twyman of Lake City Loopers at 970-944-0553 or info@lakecityloopers.com.

