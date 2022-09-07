Digital Classroom Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 34.1 Billion in 2028, Globally, at 20.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Digital Classroom Market ” By Component (Services, Hardware, and Solutions), By Application (Higher Education and K-12), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Digital Classroom Market size was valued at USD 9.36 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 34.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4510

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Digital Classroom Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Digital Classroom Market Overview

Many educational institutions have enhanced their demand for digital content which can be used to educate students on what they need to know. Some advanced ICT schools already have begun to accommodate online learning materials to reduce teacher educators’ workload. Moreover, the use of digital content is aimed to transform the entire traditional education methodology into more cooperative and collaborative sessions. Furthermore, because cloud computing services greatly reduce expenditure on information technology (IT) systems, the integration of learning analytics and cloud computing in digital classrooms is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. Governments all over the world are actively pursuing projects to improve teaching methods, quality of education, and academic institution infrastructure.

Many governments, for example, are planning to introduce the idea of smart classrooms to improve the education system. This is also assisting to transform the education process in both the K-12 and higher education institutions which further leads to an increase in the growth of the market. The potential loss of communication skills that children may experience as a result of contact with innovation, as well as the amount of money needed for the successful installation of technologies in the classroom, are aspects that are restraining the Global Digital Classroom Market. Additionally, the initial high cost of the internet package, as well as a few issues associated with network privacy, and secure internet connectivity for Digital Classroom is estimated to hinder the growth of the Global Digital Classroom Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are LG Electronics, Hitachi Dream Box Learning, Google, HTC, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Creative Labs, Microsoft, Panasonic Corporation and among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Digital Classroom Market On the basis of Component, Application, and Geography.

Digital Classroom Market, By Component Service Hardware Solutions

Digital Classroom Market, By Application Higher Education K-12

Digital Classroom Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Mobile Learning Market By End User (Corporate and Academic), By Application (Corporate Learning, In-Class Learning, Online-on the Job Training), By Software Solution (Content Development, Portable LMS), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Classroom Market By Application (Educational Enterprise Resource Planning, Educational Dashboard, Educational Analytics), By End-User (Kindergarten, K-12, Higher Education), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital English Language Learning Market By End-User (Non-Academic Learners, Academic Learners), By Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-Based Deployment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Online Classroom Market By Product (Cloud, On-premises), By Application (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate Application) By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 eLearning Companies changing the landscape of the Indian education system

Visualize Digital Classroom Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.