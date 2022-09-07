WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE BRINGS THE HEAT WITH NEW WING FLAVORS AND A SPIN ON A CLASSIC COCKTAIL

HOUSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot heads, rejoice. Willie's Grill & Icehouse has officially released nine new wing flavors and sauces at all of their 19 locations across Texas. Also added to the menu is the limited-time classic with a twist, the Frozen Long Island Iced Tea, which is limited to two per customer due to its boozy punch.

This long awaited menu rollout was postponed after its initial creation in 2021 due to supply chain issues, and quietly launched on August 31, 2022 following the launch of their new virtual brand, Rooster's Run.

Willie's traditional, medium-sized wings span the Scoville Scale spectrum, bringing customers the ability to enjoy a hot, or mild wing experience without compromising mouthwatering, Texas-born flavors. Each sauce and dry rub is placed in one of four categories, including Mild, Less Mild, Medium, and Hot. Mild wings are offered in a Buttery Garlic Parm sauce, promising maximized flavor sans the heat. Less Mild wings can be ordered in a Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, Backyard BBQ, and Rajun Cajun. Medium wings are available in Smoky Chili Dry Rub and Tangy Honey Garlic. Hot wings are available in Texas Fire, Spicy BBQ Bock, and Bayou Buffalo. Wing prices are $13.99 (10), $19.99 (15), or $25.99 (20), each served with carrots and celery.

The quintessential Texas icehouse is also adding an icy spin on a fan-favorite, the Frozen Long Island Iced Tea, limit two per customer. This classic bar cocktail is now being served with a Willie's twist - frozen. Willie's is no stranger to frozen classics, as their Frozen Jack and Coke has long delighted customers across the lone star state. The Frozen Long Island Iced Tea contains vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour, and is topped with a Coca-Cola floater.

"We're beyond excited to roll out our new wing sauces and dry rubs just in time for football season," says Greg Lippert, CEO of Willie's Restaurants. "Willie's fans are in for a real treat with these wing flavors and sauces, and the Long Island Iced Tea has already become a fan favorite since its debut. Customers are definitely making it clear that they would get more than two if they could!"

At Willie's Grill & Icehouse, everyone belongs. Started in 1993 as a humble burger joint in Houston, Texas, Willie's has grown into a Texas institution with 19 locations statewide, beloved by millions as the family's favorite place to unwind. At Willie's, arcade games await the kids and young at heart, while wide-open giant garage doors reveal ample patio spaces with sandboxes and plenty of room to play and relax. Juicy burgers piled high with fixings anchor the gargantuan menu of delicious Texas comfort food, promising something for everybody. Locations, hours, menus, visit www.williesgrillandicehouse.com.

