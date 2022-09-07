Greater Good Charities Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and More Than $475 Million in Impact to Help People, Pets, and the Planet

Seattle, Wash., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities celebrates its 15-year anniversary and more than $475 million invested in its mission, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and direct programmatic support in 121 countries all over the globe. Throughout September, to commemorate this milestone, Greater Good Charities will showcase how the global nonprofit mobilizes in response to need and amplifies the good in the world, with on the ground activities.

“We are proud to celebrate this 15-Year milestone and the work we have accomplished globally. In the face of unprecedented natural disasters, a world-wide pandemic, and the war in Ukraine, we continue to remain steadfast in our efforts to help those in need,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “For the past 15 years, Greater Good Charities has stayed true to its mission to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good.”

Throughout September, Greater Good Charities will be active amplifying the good all over the world, including food distributions to internally displaced people in Ukraine, providing survival backpacks to unsheltered populations, a life-saving airlift of at-risk shelter pets, renovating an animal shelter, distributing pet food and supplies to those in need, and hosting free high-quality and high volume spay/neuter clinics to help control pet overpopulation. Also in September, the nonprofit will kick off a national pet fostering effort to help address the animal shelter overpopulation crisis in the U.S.

In 2007, Greater Good Charities was formed as a granting organization that raised funds online for partner nonprofit projects around the world. In 2012, the organization began to operate its own programs and today Greater Good Charities has evolved into a global nonprofit with 12 current programs to help people, pets, and the planet. In the past 15 years, Greater Good Charities programs include everything from funding the education of young women and leading biodiversity expeditions to flying thousands of at-risk pets to new homes and renovating domestic violence shelters, to spaying/neutering thousands of pets and responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine crisis and catastrophic natural disasters.



In addition to reaching this 15-year milestone of $475 million invested in its mission, Greater Good Charities has proudly spearheaded and joined coalitions of best-in-class nonprofit partners and expanded corporate partnerships to amplify the good more effectively. Accolades for the nonprofit include a Platinum rating on GuideStar and 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator.

To learn more about the history of Greater Good Charities and on the ground activities to celebrate the nonprofit’s 15-year anniversary, please visit: https://greatergood.org/15-years-of-ggc

# # #

Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $475 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities amplifies the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.