Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Astanza One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™, Ranking #49

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Astanza as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™. This is Astanza’s first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 49th place this year. Earning a spot means that Astanza is one of the country's best companies to work for.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 161,000 current employees in the healthcare industry. In that survey, 100% of Astanza’s employees said Astanza is a great place to work. This number is 43% higher than the average U.S. company.

“2022 has been a year of milestones for Astanza. Not only were we designated as a Great Place to Work company for the second time in a row, but we were also named one of the Best Workplaces in Texas, and can now add Best Workplaces in Health Care to the list,” said David Murrell, President of Astanza. “As always, none of these recognitions would have been possible without the amazing team members that make Astanza such a fun place to work. I am honored to make this list and so thankful for the incredible work my team members put in daily to help our clients and the healthcare industry succeed.”

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“It is our honor to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Health care heroes have been on the front lines saving lives, and these organizations dug deep to tailor their support to the rapidly changing demands from the pandemic. We applaud their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures.”

In 2021, Astanza was first certified as a Great Place to Work Company. In 2022, Astanza was certified again and ranked #47 on the Best Workplaces in Texas list.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to succeed in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the healthcare industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.