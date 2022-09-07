Taboola Named One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work®

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that it has been honored by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™. This is Taboola’s first time being named to the list. Earning a spot means that Taboola is one of the best companies to work for in the country.



The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Eighty-eight percent of employees at Taboola indicate that it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“Our people are what make Taboola unique, and are the reason we’ve been able to come together to achieve some great things since we started in 2007,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “Our winning culture separates us from others in the industry – we’re a strong, passionate team that looks out for each other and executes. This accolade is validation of our long history of team-building and growth.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing.”

Taboola continues to stay on the pulse of competitive benefit offerings, including the launch of a revamped parental leave policy, gender reassignment benefits, bonus and profit sharing, unlimited PTO, pet insurance and ensuring 45% of all promotions and new hires, including key leadership roles, will be women and/or racially diverse by 2025.

Other notable award highlights in 2022 include Taboola being named one of the top places to work in Los Angeles by Built In LA, as well as becoming officially certified by Great Place to Work as an employer of choice in the U.S. In addition, 2022 marks five years in a row that Taboola has been listed on Dun’s 500 as one of the top tech companies to work for in Israel. Taboola was also listed on Glassdoor’s Top 25 Companies for Senior Leadership in the UK. In 2021, Taboola was selected as one of Campaign Magazine’s Best Places to Work.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statements on Form F-1 and F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.